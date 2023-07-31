When will NBA 2K22 servers shut down? All you need to know

NBA 2k22 has been a stellar hit in the NBA 2k community with several faithful users despite NBA 2k23 being released not too long ago.

The servers of NBA 2k22 are still active to this day, however, with the upcoming NBA 2k24 release, EA Sports will have to put a limit on when the 2k community can still play the game to free up their system.

According to Gamertweak, there is no official date regarding when the servers will get shut down, but they judged it on the pattern that EA Sports have been following.

NBA 2k19 was released on September 11, 2018, and the server was shut down on December 31, 2020. NBA 2k20 has followed a similar pattern as it was launched on September 5, 2019, and shut down its servers on December 31, 2021.

By just using the two examples, it would be safe to assume that NBA 2k22 will be shutting down its servers by December 31, 2023.

When this happens, the NBA 2k community won't be able to play aspects of the game that requires online interaction such as Ranked and League Matches. However, other parts of the game are still playable and gamers can still spend VC (Virtual Currency).

NBA 2k22 had a good run

BA 2k22 delivered a good run for EA sports. In it's prime, the game had 1.9 million gamers playing daily and as of May 2022, the game has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The game had Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks as the cover athlete and was launched on different platforms like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and XBox Series X/S.

It came can be recalled as the 75th Anniversary Edition and had more cover athletes like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant who at that time played for the Brooklyn Nets.

Candace Parker is the cover athlete for the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition, while Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards was featured in the Japanese box.

NBA 2k24 is going to have Kobe Bryant and Sabrina Ioneskuas as the cover athletes and is expected to hit game stores on September 8, 2023.

