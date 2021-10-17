What is Post Control in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 has introduced a range of new features, game mechanisms and other changes in gameplay that have been well-received by fans worldwide since the game was released in September last month. NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode has a range of new offensive features including new mechanisms, shooting techniques and animations that can be acquired in order to perfect every aspect of a gamer’s MyPlayer.

For players who enjoy playing as a big man in order to physically dominate opponents, a new “Post Control” attribute has been introduced that needs to be mastered in order for the player to play to his full potential. In this article, we look at everything that we know about the Post Control attribute in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: What is the Post Control attribute?

In a nutshell, Post Control is a new shooting attribute that helps gamers determine the chances of successfully shooting a spin, drive, drop steps or other moves from the post position. The attribute is also useful for players who regularly back down towards their opponents while defending.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

The Post Control attribute along with the strength and size of the player will also play a part in whether the player will be able to successfully defend against opponents in-game. The Post Control attribute is also useful for players looking to acquire various finishing badges such as Backdown Punisher, Dream Shake, Dropstepper and Post Spin Technician. As all the above attributes are generally played at the Post position, the Post Control attribute allows gamers to have a better chance of pulling off the above moves, with an 85+ rating allowing gamers to pull off virtually all the Post Control moves that are possible in the game.

Additionally, players who have been regularly playing Online games have also reported that a good post control rating when combined with Post Shot Daggers and Post Scorer Takeovers allows them to virtually be unstoppable with their hook shots, which is one of the most common shooting techniques in NBA 2K22.

Hence, overall the a good Post Control rating is virtually a compulsion for all big MyPlayers and interior scorers as it does not only help in physical defines and attack, the attribute also unlocks a range of shots and shooting abilities that earlier players might have struggled with. Hence, a Post Control rating of 85 should be a priority for gamers looking to play as a big man.

