NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition to launch soon: Everything we know so far

Yesterday ie. 14th September 2021, NBA 2K and Apple announced that the NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition will be releasing on Apple Arcade in the near future.

Unlike the official NBA 2K22 game, Apple Arcade, a gaming service allows users to pay a subscription fee to access and download all the games available on the service for iPhones, iPads, Mac, iPod touch and the Apple TV. NBA 2K22 Arcade edition will be a free-to-play game and will not include any in-app purchases. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition.

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition: Everything that has been announced thus far

Currently, no specific release date has been announced with respect to the NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition. Apart from the traditional MyCareer mode, NBA 2K22 Arcade edition will also include an Association mode where players can shape their franchises as GMs, apart from the new MyCourt mode where gamers can train, run drills and improve their overall skills.

The Association mode will apparently give full control to players with respect to their franchise’s trades and acquisitions, scouting and all kinds of finances. The NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition also includes an Online Multiplayer mode with 3 vs 3 Blacktop online, a[art from the MyCareer mode.

Apple Arcade currently has around 210 games that are offered under a $5 monthly subscription. Apple released the following statement with respect to NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition:

“NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade. Live your NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today's top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more - in an authentic NBA 2K experience.”

With Apple’s iPhone 13 also expected to be launched on September 24th, the game has not yet been given an official launch date. However, more updates on the matter are expected to follow. For more information about NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, the following link can be seen.

