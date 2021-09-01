NBA 2K22 MyCareer Mode: Looking at all the reported new features so far

NBA 2K22 is just around the corner and the hype for the latest features has begun to pick up steam. 2K Sports has intentionally delayed information to generate continued interest in the game as we have no NBA action until October 2021.

Players and teams have doubled down and responded to the revealed NBA 2K22 ratings. The game is set to be released on September 10th and 2K Sports released the first gameplay trailer just yesterday (August 31st).

NBA 2K22 gameplay trailer pic.twitter.com/k8HOoQppRo — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 30, 2021

What are the new MyCareer features in NBA 2K22?

Every year the game developers introduce new features and options but the majority of the game has remained largely similar. However, this year NBA 2K22 has made massive changes and introduced entirely new concepts. Rumors suggest the game is adding new schools such as the UConn Huskies, Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners, among others.

So let's take a look at the new MyCareer features for NBA 2K22, either revealed or rumored.

#1 Side Career options

MyCareer mode as seen in NBA 2K20 [Source: IGN]

Users can now take their talents off the basketball court and invest in side careers and the feature is reportedly called Hidden Talents in NBA 2K22. The true life of an NBA superstar exceeds beyond the hardwood as they invest in businesses, open their own brands and pursue entertainment ventures.

NBA 2K22 is adding a feature where gamers can pursue side careers such as in music or fashion like Shaquille O'Neal or entrepreneurial ventures like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. An extremely popular choice is also choosing a rap or hip hop career like Damian Lillard.

NBA 2k22 stole my idea my video game let’s you pursue a rap career hell naw — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) July 24, 2021

Notable gaming websites such as VGR and ScreenRant have speculated that famous rappers such as Drake, J. Cole, 2 Chainz and Wale will feature in the game. According to NBA 2K's Courtside Report,

"In NBA 2K22, dreams and ambitions in MyCAREER stretch beyond the hardwood floors; players can now pursue side ventures to build a profile in lucrative and trendy spaces. Brush up against the fashion world, where the art of promotion will drive your success as a mogul. Or get involved in the hip-hop business, where your music talent opens up an intriguing lane in the industry."

LeBron James has his own Tequila brand while Dwyane Wade owns his own winery. Users can now pursue these fantasies in NBA 2K22.

#2 The City

City as seen in NBA 2K21 Next-gen Launch [Source: Operation Sports]

NBA 2K22 will have a new feature called The City, which is a revamped city full of life and activity. There will be more NPCs (non-playable characters) populating the city, and gamers can get a narrative story experience in multiple interactive locations.

MyPlayers from all over the world will compete in playground basketball and The City will reportedly have faster alternatives to playing online. The matchmaking process in The City has reportedly improved as MyPlayers can choose matchmaking buildings to get immediate competition online.

In another incredible feature called "No Place Like Home," players can have their home in the heart of The City. This place will serve as your personal crib and will be central to your MyCareer story and narrative experience. As you improve and level up in the game, so will your home in The City.

NBA 2K22 is extending Seasons across MyCareer, MyTeam, and The W Online. Visual Concepts shared more about what that entails, including go-karts as a reward to use in the City and Neighborhood. Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/r1QimkGoml pic.twitter.com/RLafoMXWnw — Game Informer (@gameinformer) August 24, 2021

#3 2K Cruise

NBA 2K22 Cruise feature concept [Source: Screen Rant]

The new neighborhood in NBA 2K22 is on a cruise. Users can now step on a cruise ship and play basketball as they travel to exotic locations throughout each season.

NBA 2K's Courtside Report said,

"On the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, NBA 2K gamers will show out and compete in an all-new, dedicated basketball community - a Neighborhood built on the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship."

Gamers can participate in shoreside events at the Excursion counter and they will all take place off the deck of the ship.

Also Read: NBA 2K22: 5 major improvements fans want to see

Edited by Anantaajith Ra