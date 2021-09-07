NBA 2K22 announces multiple new MyCareer features such as side quests, storylines, and more ahead of its September 10th release

Earlier today, the NBA 2K team released its latest courtside report announcing a range of MyCareer features and updates that are set to be a part of the NBA 2K22 game. Earlier, the NBA 2K team had announced an all-new city and quest system with side stories and new locations, but had been tight-lipped about the specific details with respect to NBA 2K22. In this article, we look at all the new features that have been announced thus far:

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: Everything we know thus far

The latest courtside report hints that the latest edition of the NBA 2K series will have a very unique feel to it. While an all new City and various MyCareer upgrades had been teased, the latest report announced a range of specific upgrades.

While MyCareer in previous NBA 2K editions also had a compelling character development and plot, a lack of direct control with respect to a player’s in-game future was one of the most heavily discussed issues. NBA 2K22 has announced a more GTA-style storyline which will give players control not only on their playing career, but a range of side-stories and quests as well.

The MyCareer mode in NBA 2K22 will have an immersive experience that will feel more like an interactive adventure than like a movie with little to no customizations available. Various enhancements, new locations, and the introduction of Seasons to MyCareer will allow players to make use of MyCareer-related customizations that they might have done during online games.

NBA 2K22’s MyCareer will not only feature a range of new characters, it will also allow players to build their personal brand, bringing a sense of realism and complexity to the player’s in-game relationships and the impact that decisions will have on his career. It will allow players to make use of alternate leagues and college basketball in order to increase their prospects of being selected in the NBA, with a range of other new immersive features also promised. An increased sense of realism due to interactions with coaches, GMs, fans, and other characters has also been announced.

The official NBA 2K22 statement on the matter promises a more RPG-like experience where players can have multiple story arcs and relationships at the same time. The following link can be seen to get an in-depth idea of the kind of immersive features NBA 2K22 has promised.

The RPG-style open-world game has been developed by introducing a quest system which allows players to engage in a range of customizable storylines. Additionally, players will be able to focus more on off-field business dealings and other sponsorships, with those decisions also set to play an important role in his in-game career.

Finally, a range of in-game quests, including seasonal and daily quests along with a range of activities that players do in the City will also have an impact on his career’s trajectory. NBA 2K22 has introduced a range of features and appears to have gone a huge transformation with respect to NBA 2K21. The city is set to have a realistic feel with Gatorade-sponsored courts and other advertisements hoardings etc. also a part of the game.

Finally, the introduction of street games, Pro-am games and other charity, music and fashion related events and story arcs are also going to be a part of the game. In a nutshell, as far as the announcements suggest, NBA 2K22 is set to undergo a huge revamp in comparison to previous editions of the game.

