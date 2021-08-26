NBA 2K22 predictions: The 5 highest rated power forwards

NBA 2K22 is just around the corner and basketball fans cannot wait for the release. Seeing as we have no NBA action until October 2021, 2K is capitalizing on the lack of games and intentionally delaying information to generate hype. They have released a list of the best three-point shooters and dunkers and also the top players of a few select countries.

It is understandable that in an era of three-point shooting and spacing, playing with a power forward isn't much fun. These players aren't even some of the highest rated ones in the game. The days of Tim Duncan dominating the glass are over and it is mostly a guard's league now.

However, a few players stand out and continue to excel at this position such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green and Zion Williamson. The Greek Freak is easily the best power forward in the game today and is turning out to be one of the best of all time.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest rated power forwards in NBA 2K22.

#5 Domantas Sabonis - 86

Domantas Sabonis with the Indiana Pacers as seen in NBA 2K20 [Source: 2kspecialist]

2K Sports revealed Domantas Sabonis' rating in NBA 2K22 as 86 which is a point lower than last year (NBA 2K21) even though he had a fantastic season with the Pacers. Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 53/32/73 shooting splits in the 2020-21 NBA season. He registered career-highs in points, assists and steals while shooting at a great clip despite higher shot attempts in the process.

However, Sabonis has fallen victim of NBA 2K22's wave of reduced ratings. 2K Sports has reduced the ratings of the majority of the players regardless of the season they had. Sabonis has a 83-rated outside scoring, 82-rated inside scoring, 72-rated athleticism, 67-rated playmaking, 76-rated rebounding and 53-rated defense.

#4 Julius Randle - 89

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks as seen in NBA 2K21 [Source: Shuajota]

Julius Randle was phenomenal in the 2020-21 NBA season and we believe his NBA 2K22 rating will certainly reflect that. He was rated 89 in NBA 2K21 and his rating will either stay put or increase. We predict his NBA 2K22 rating to be 89 to begin the game and expect it to increase as the year progresses.

Randle led the New York Knicks to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference last year and was selected to his first-ever All-Star team. He heard MVP chants at Madison Square Garden as he put up career-high numbers across the board. Randle also won the 2021 Most Improved Player award and was 8th in MVP voting, so his NBA 2K22 rating is bound to be on the higher end.

