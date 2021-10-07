NBA 2K22: How to find Hot Zones within the game

NBA 2K22 has added a range of features that are aimed at increasing realism with respect to real basketball in the game. The game has an all-new explorable neighborhood with an increased number of locations and quests/challenges that gives gamers a range of activities to engage with.

Additionally, NBA 2K22 has brought in minor gameplay changes that are also meant to increase in-game realism. As far as shooting is concerned, apart from statistics, shooting badges and jump shot animations, NBA 2K22 has also added hot zones that can be activated in the game.

Hot zones are specific spots on the court and will be activated on spots from where players plan on taking the most shots. The feature results in a comprehensive advantage and can lead to a lot of defensive damage if left ignored.

However, hot zones have also become a topic of huge discussion for fans as the MyCareer mode also allows gamers to check the progress of specific hot zones in-game. In this article, we look at everything gamers need to know about hot zones in NBA 2K22.

How to get hot zones in NBA 2K22 MyCareer mode?

In real basketball as well, players need to practice incessantly in order to improve a specific shot that they take from specific spots on-court. Similarly, the idea is to attempt as many successful shots as possible from specific spots in order to activate hot zones in the MyCareer mode.

Solo @hiiphop #NBA2K22 NBA 2K22 HOW TO GET SHOOTING BADGES FAST *2 BADGES A GAME PLUS HOT ZONES youtu.be/edfYBbpusGI via @YouTube NBA 2K22 HOW TO GET SHOOTING BADGES FAST *2 BADGES A GAME PLUS HOT ZONES youtu.be/edfYBbpusGI via @YouTube #NBA2K22

Anytime players shoot the ball successfully from a specific spot, it is counted towards their hot zone which eventually gets triggered once the player takes a specific number of shots. Progress for hot zones in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode can be checked by clicking on the right stick button on the MyPlayer tab in the MyCareer menu.

From here, players can keep track of all the hot zones in red, with the blue parts of the court suggesting that your player was not as efficient from that particular area of the court. Hence, hot zones are in effect progressive stats that can turn from red to blue and vice versa over the gamer’s MyPlayer career.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Also Read

When parts of the court appear red in the hot zone menu, players will be able to shoot more effortlessly, with a higher percentage of scoring. More difficult shots will also have a better chance of going in during games.

Hence, while the overall game mechanics can be extremely useful, players might need to keep regular checks on their hot zone stats. By doing so, they will be able to take shots from the right areas of the court, especially during crucial in-game moments.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra