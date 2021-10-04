Where to Buy Boosts in NBA 2K22: Current Gen and Next Gen Locations

NBA 2K22 is already being recognized as one of the best games of the series released in recent years. The game has brought forth a huge transformation, especially with respect to the MyCareer mode. A range of new features and mechanism upgrades, along with new locations and quests, have given gamers a range of new activities to engage in while playing NBA 2K22.

In the MyPlayer mode, custom players can be created to enjoy authentic NBA experiences by using attribute upgrades to maximize the potential of their MyPlayer.

However, in order to fully upgrade the player with respect to overall statistics, gamers also need to invest time acquiring and using various skill boosts in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the procedure to buy boosts in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K @NBA2K More new music is being added tonight 🎧Head to Club 2K tonight at 9PM regionally and earn 2XP while listening to new tracks from @24kGoldn and more🎵 open.spotify.com/playlist/7xnij… More new music is being added tonight 🎧Head to Club 2K tonight at 9PM regionally and earn 2XP while listening to new tracks from @24kGoldn and more🎵 open.spotify.com/playlist/7xnij… https://t.co/LXR15iqnWr

How to buy skill boosts in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 allows two different ways to acquire skill boosts with respect to current-gen and next-gen console users. The skill boosts function is one of the few that have been carried over from NBA 2K21, with the same kind of mechanics being applicable in the new game as well.

Currently, NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode has specific skill boosts for jump shots, layups/dunks, steals, blocks, rebounding and ballhandling/passing. Current-gen users simply need to travel to NPCs by Trips on Deck 15 and in Ante-Up on Deck 14 at the Cancha Del Mar neighbourhood.

Once the skill boost has been bought, gamers can simply keep track of the acquired skill boosts via the progression tab in MyCareer.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

For next-gen users, skill boosts are simply available to be bought in the MyHealth screen under the progression tab menu in the MyCareer mode. Finally, players can also acquire skill boosts by participating in the daily spin. The skill boosts follow the same kind of progressive price model as player packs.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Pink Diamonds make their pack debut in Dunktober 💥 You have two weeks to pick up 14 new players including:PD Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

PD Vince Carter

💎 Nikola Jokic

💎 Kobe Bryant

💎 Dirk NowitzkiPink Diamond Oscar Robertson is the collection reward for this collection 🔥 Pink Diamonds make their pack debut in Dunktober 💥 You have two weeks to pick up 14 new players including:PD Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

PD Vince Carter

💎 Nikola Jokic

💎 Kobe Bryant

💎 Dirk NowitzkiPink Diamond Oscar Robertson is the collection reward for this collection 🔥 https://t.co/35rv2DwxyW

Also Read

A single skill boost costs 200 VC in NBA 2K22 while a 10-skill boost pack can be bought for 1500 VC. Of course, as attribute boosts tend to have a more direct effect on player statistics, gamers might be tempted to invest their VC on attribute boosts first.

However, in order to fully reach the potential with respect to the custom MyPlayer character, gamers will also eventually need to invest on various skill boosts.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee