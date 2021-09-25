NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 3 that can earn you up to 3400 VC

Virtual Currency (VC) is easily the most important in-game currency that players need in order to get ahead in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode. This year, NBA 2K22 has added a range of new features, quests, activities, and other challenges that players can complete in order to earn some extra VC.

One of the easiest ways to do so is by answering the quizzes that are part of the in-game NBA 2KTV show. So far, two episodes had been released in the game that allowed players to earn up to 2000 VC. Episode 3 allows gamers to earn up to 3400 VC, along with a range of other clothing and accessories.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about NBA 2KTV’s episode 3, including the answer sheet.

NBA 2K22 2KTV Episode 3 answer sheet: Earn 3400 VC by answering the 20 questions

The NBA 2KTV’s quizzes are perhaps the easiest way to earn VC in the game. The game show loads during NBA 2K22’s loading screen, which means that players do not have to waste any time loading the questions.

SoopaMarioTV @SoopaMarioTV @NBA2KonReddit I have the 2KTV answers up on my YT channel. I'm pretty fast at getting them out & I'm dedicated. Just a heads up. youtu.be/0cbg1N0FwA0 @NBA2KonReddit I have the 2KTV answers up on my YT channel. I'm pretty fast at getting them out & I'm dedicated. Just a heads up. youtu.be/0cbg1N0FwA0

Episode 3 of NBA 2KTV’s quiz contains a total of 20 questions. A total of 3400 VC along with some in-game items such as clothes and other accessories can be earned by answering all the questions correctly. The following list has been compiled by Reddit user BarenWasteland:

Any answer is correct Ricky The Game Any answer is correct Cancha Del Mar 10 Any answer is correct SFSU Weeks Any answer is correct Kelly Tripucka Sun John Stockton Dime TIme Russel Westbrook Go-Kart Any answer is correct 1971 Jrue Holiday Any answer is correct

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Players can also take help from one of the multiple videos available on YouTube, with a range of NBA 2K22-related questions also forming a part of the latest episode. Regardless, the above information should be enough for gamers to earn the 3400 VC available as part of the quiz.

