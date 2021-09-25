×
NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 3 that can earn you up to 3400 VC

NBA 2KTV's episode 3 was recently released in the game. (Image via NBA 2K22)
Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
Modified Sep 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Virtual Currency (VC) is easily the most important in-game currency that players need in order to get ahead in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode. This year, NBA 2K22 has added a range of new features, quests, activities, and other challenges that players can complete in order to earn some extra VC.

One of the easiest ways to do so is by answering the quizzes that are part of the in-game NBA 2KTV show. So far, two episodes had been released in the game that allowed players to earn up to 2000 VC. Episode 3 allows gamers to earn up to 3400 VC, along with a range of other clothing and accessories.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about NBA 2KTV’s episode 3, including the answer sheet.

NBA 2K22 2KTV Episode 3 answer sheet: Earn 3400 VC by answering the 20 questions

The NBA 2KTV’s quizzes are perhaps the easiest way to earn VC in the game. The game show loads during NBA 2K22’s loading screen, which means that players do not have to waste any time loading the questions.

Episode 3 of NBA 2KTV’s quiz contains a total of 20 questions. A total of 3400 VC along with some in-game items such as clothes and other accessories can be earned by answering all the questions correctly. The following list has been compiled by Reddit user BarenWasteland:

  1. Any answer is correct
  2. Ricky
  3. The Game
  4. Any answer is correct
  5. Cancha Del Mar
  6. 10
  7. Any answer is correct
  8. SFSU
  9. Weeks
  10. Any answer is correct
  11. Kelly Tripucka
  12. Sun
  13. John Stockton
  14. Dime TIme
  15. Russel Westbrook
  16. Go-Kart
  17. Any answer is correct
  18. 1971
  19. Jrue Holiday
  20. Any answer is correct

Players can also take help from one of the multiple videos available on YouTube, with a range of NBA 2K22-related questions also forming a part of the latest episode. Regardless, the above information should be enough for gamers to earn the 3400 VC available as part of the quiz.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
