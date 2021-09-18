NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 2 that can earn you upto 2000 VC

NBA 2K22 was released worldwide on 10th September, 2021. Like every year, the game’s most important currency is still the Virtual Currency (VC). The fact that the game does not and is unlikely to offer VC balances to be transferred from the previous game of the series means that all gamers will effectively be looking to grind for VC right from the start.

One of the easiest ways to do so in NBA 2K22 is to answer the NBA 2KTV’s quiz questions correctly. By answering the questions in episode 1, players could earn as much as 2000 VC. A similar reward is up for grabs with respect to episode 2 of the NBA 2KTV’s quiz questions. In this article, we look at the correct answers to the quiz.

NBA 2K22 2KTV episode 2 answer sheet: Earn 2000 VC by answering all the questions

As promised, NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode gives players a range of quests and other ways to earn extra VC that can then be used to buy a range of player packs, boosts and animations in the game. The show takes place during the loading screen of NBA 2K22 and therefore players do not have to spend a lot of time answering the questions:

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

A total of 20 questions exist as part of NBA 2K22’s 2KTV’s episode 2. The correct answers can be seen below. The answers have been compiled by YouTuber Soopa Mario.

· Any answer is correct · Ruffles Ridge · Buckets Bonanza · Puma Mnia · Banner Options · 10 · 30 · Fridays · Larry Bird · Shot Meter · Steph Curry · Any answer is correct · Dancing Emotes · Any answer is correct · Any answer is correct · Any answer is correct · 4 · Joel Embiid · 49 · Any answer is correct

For any further help with respect to episode 2 of the NBA 2K22’s 2KTV quiz, the above video can be referenced. Answering all the questions correctly will allow players to receive 2000 VC.Every answer is worth a total of 100 VC, which means that players do not have to worry about getting a few wrong.

Also Read

NBA 2K @NBA2K Set sail on the Cancha Del Mar 🚢 Enter this code in the Options Menu for all these items:



🔹 3 Banners

🔹 30 minute 2XP Coin

🔹 New Player Indicator

🔹 New Perfect Green Release Animation Set sail on the Cancha Del Mar 🚢 Enter this code in the Options Menu for all these items:



🔹 3 Banners

🔹 30 minute 2XP Coin

🔹 New Player Indicator

🔹 New Perfect Green Release Animation https://t.co/SulZLEf6v0

Regardless, the above video guide should be enough for gamers to answer all of them. Further updates about future quests added in NBA 2K22 are expected in the coming time.

Want to stay updated with the latest news in and around the NBA? Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar