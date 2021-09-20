NBA 2K22 MyCareer mode: How and where to get tattoos in the game?

NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode has added a plethora of new features, quests and challenges with an all-new, unrecognizable neighborhood with a range of new locations. While traveling around the city on a skateboard is already a possibility, several PC users have suggested that jet packs are also set to make a return in the game.

Jet packs were last part of the NBA 2K series as part of NBA 2K17, and allowed players to zoom around in the sky in the MyPlayer game mode. Regardless, another feature that is already part of NBA 2K22 is that gamers can get their characters tattoos by visiting the in-game tattoo parlor. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about getting tattoos in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22: Where and how to get tattoos in the game?

Apart from getting tattoos, gamers can also splurge on clothing, shoes and other accessories in the MyCareer mode in NBA 2K22. All the stores in the game are located at The Promenade, which is the shopping district in NBA 2K22.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

To get a tattoo for your in-game character, gamers can follow the steps below:

· Go to the spawn lobby and use one of the elevators to select deck 4.

· From the menu that pops up, select the Promenade where a range of in-game stores are located.

· Here, the “The Paint Tattoo” store can be found towards the right. The tattoo store is located next to the “Under Armour” store.

· Upon reaching the location, players will have to enter the door.

· The tattoo store offers a range of designs that can be applied to the character. However, players might want to earn some extra VC first as all the tattoos are priced accordingly.

That is it. You can follow the steps above to get tattoos in NBA 2K22’ MyCareer mode. The tattoo will then become a part of the overall character. The same store can also be visited to get a tattoo removed. Unlike the range of features added to NBA 2K22, tattoos also existed in previous editions of the game. Players could even design their own tattoos which could then be added to custom characters.

