NBA 2K23 Lebron James Takeover Event: How to get a free 99-rated Dark Matter card

NBA 2K23 players will soon be able to expand their roster and get unique items from the Lebron James Takeover event, which is set to go live on August 1.

As Season 8 rages on with exciting content, 2K Sports has regularly introduced these Takeover events to the MyTeam mode. Once again, the upcoming event will feature some extraordinary items, going to Dark Matter options.

Aside from these cards, consumables will also be available at the Lebron James Takeover event. While they aren't as high in demand as the cards, some consumables could come in handy.

Here is a closer look at which special cards of Lebron James will be available for the NBA 2K23 community over the coming week.

All cards in the NBA 2K23 Lebron James Takeover Event

The best available reward is the Dark Matter Lebron James cards, all rated at 99. Each of these items has excellent stats and can be a valuable addition for the players.

Lebron James SF/PF - Select - 83

Lebron James SF/PF - Nightmare - 91

Lebron James SF/PF - Nightmare - 94

Lebron James SF/PF - Nightmare - 95

Lebron James SF/PF - Tis The Season - 96

Lebron James SF/PF - All Time - 96

Lebron James SF/PF - NBA Series 2 - 97

Lebron James SF/PF - All-Star 2023 - 99

Lebron James SF/PF - All-Time - 99

Lebron James SF/PF - Invincible - 99

Lebron James SF/PF - Playoffs - 99

The best possible card for NBA 2K23 players will be the Invincible item, which has had very high demand in the past. It is worth noting that the most recent End Game addition isn't available in the rewards pool. However, players can obtain it from auction using MT Tokens.

The best part of the Lebron James Takeover event is that it's completely free. None of the rewards will require players to spend in-game resources. All they have to do is complete matches in different modes, excluding friendlies and challenges.

Once they complete a game in the valid mode necessary, a pack will be available for them to open. The final rewards will be completely randomized though, and the special cards aren't guaranteed.

