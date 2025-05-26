"Mother always said": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1055 (Tuesday, May 27, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for May 27, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has garnered significant recognition within the worldwide League of Legends community. To successfully participate in LoLdle, individuals must have a strong grasp of the lore related to the champions in the widely played multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

The Quote puzzle in the 1055th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Mother always said – float like iceberg, sting like thrown iceberg!"

Akshan, Braum, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1055th edition (May 27, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for May 27, 2025, are:

Classic : Akshan

: Akshan Quote : Braum

: Braum Ability : Varus; Bonus : Q (Piercing Arrow)

: Varus; : Q (Piercing Arrow) Emoji : Rengar

: Rengar Splash Art: Lulu; Bonus: Winter Wonder Lulu

The solution to the Classic LoLdle dated May 27, 2025, is Akshan. The clue about the Quote puzzle is linked to Braum, a champion commonly selected for the Support role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle derives from Varus' Q ability, referred to as "Piercing Arrow." The Emoji puzzle is related to Rengar, whereas the Splash Art corresponds to the Winter Wonder skin of Lulu.

Also read: LoL patch 25.11 preview: Smolder nerfs, Aatrox adjustments, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1054 (May 26) : Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner

: Lissandra, Shen, Shaco, Hecarim, Skarner LoLdle 1053 (May 25) : Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser

: Nami, Amumu, Shyvana, Jhin, Mordekaiser LoLdle 1052 (May 24) : Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger

: Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Ornn, Heimerdinger LoLdle 1051 (May 23) : Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate

: Azir, Kalista, Darius, Thresh, Twisted Fate LoLdle 1050 (May 22) : Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne

: Nasus, Shaco, Diana, Qiyana, Nocturne LoLdle 1049 (May 21) : Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled

: Kayle, Viktor, Seraphine, Sett, Kled LoLdle 1048 (May 20) : Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo

: Vel'Koz, Galio, Morgana, Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo LoLdle 1047 (May 19) : Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett

: Maokai, Irelia, Annie, Gnar, Sett LoLdle 1046 (May 18) : Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar

: Lucian, Lux, Viego, Dr. Mundo, Alistar LoLdle 1045 (May 17): Urgot, Illaoi, Riven, Viego, Gragas

The answers to the 1056th edition of LoLdle will be shared on May 28, 2025.

