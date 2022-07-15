MOUZ vs Astralis at CS:GO IEM Cologne 2022: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a week of exciting matchups at CS:GO's IEM Cologne 2022, six of the best teams from the tournament have qualified for its playoffs stage. MOUZ is scheduled to take on Astralis in a best-of-three series in the first quarter-finals matchup.

MOUZ finished in the Group Stage as the #3 seed from Group A, whereas Astralis held the #2 position in Group B. The upcoming quarter-finals matchup will decide which team is fated to meet Natus Vincere in the tournament's semifinals bracket.

Six of the best CS:GO teams in the world will battle it out live at the LANXESS Arena in Cologne to claim their share of the $1 million prize pool at the IEM Cologne 2022.

MOUZ vs Astralis: Who will meet NAVI in the semifinals of CS:GO IEM Cologne 2022?

Predictions

Astralis will enter this quarter-finals matchup with the advantage of being the higher seed due to their spot in the Group Stage. Earlier in the tournament, Astralis claimed flawless victories over Furia and Cloud9 to seal their spot in the playoffs.

Although they lost to FaZe Clan, Astralis put in a promising performance that could help them progress higher up the playoffs bracket. With a 2-1 run in the tournament so far, Astralis will meet MOUZ, who fought through the lower brackets of the Group Stage to make it to the playoffs.

After a loss to NAVI in their opening match, MOUZ claimed three consecutive victories, defeating Heroic, Vitality, and Ninjas in Pyjamas, to earn their playoffs spot. Although they're placed in the upcoming matchup as the lower seed, MOUZ has had a 3-1 run in the tournament so far, bagging more experience than Astralis.

Considering the situation of both teams, it can be an even matchup. While MOUZ looks desperate to continue their winning run, Astralis yearns for a CS:GO title victory with their current squad.

Head-to-head

MOUZ and Astralis have only met once in an official CS:GO tournament in recent years. The IEM Winter 2021 encounter between the sides ended in a 2-0 victory for Astralis, with the Danes claiming Nuke and Ancient to win the series.

Recent results

Both MOUZ and Astralis have been lacking in terms of recent achievements. MOUZ has maintained a series of disappointing tournament results throughout 2022, with a 9th-12th finish at IEM Dallas and the Roobet Cup being the most recent ones. They did not qualify for CS:GO's PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

Similar to MOUZ, Astralis doesn't have any tournament wins in 2022. After a series of mid-table finishes throughout the year, Astralis claimed a top-4 spot in the recent Roobet Cup while finishing in 9th-12th place at IEM Dallas 2022. Although Astralis did make it to PGL Major Antwerp 2022, they finished in 17th-19th place.

Potential lineups

MOUZ:

David " frozen " Čerňanský

" Čerňanský Aurimas " Bymas " Pipiras

" Pipiras Christopher " dexter " Nong

" Nong Ádám " torzsi " Torzsás

" Torzsás Jon "JDC" de Castro

IEM COLOGNE 2022 PLAYOFFS TODAY 🔥 @ESLCS



Check out the schedule below and don't worry we'll be reminding you about all teams before they start! This weekend you can meet the CS Pros you will be watching at #IEM Cologne and catch them at the signing session! 🖋️Check out the schedule below and don't worry we'll be reminding you about all teams before they start! This weekend you can meet the CS Pros you will be watching at #IEM Cologne and catch them at the signing session! 🖋️Check out the schedule below and don't worry we'll be reminding you about all teams before they start! ⬇️ https://t.co/fkIXbLLWGY

Astralis:

Andreas " Xyp9x " Højsleth

" Højsleth Lukas " gla1ve " Rossander

" Rossander Kristian " k0nfig " Wienecke

" Wienecke Benjamin " blameF " Bremer

" Bremer Asger "farlig" Jensen

When and where to watch

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive enthusiasts can watch IEM Cologne 2022 live on ESL CS:GO's official accounts on YouTube, Twitch, or on various official watch parties. MOUZ will take on Astralis on Friday, July 15 at 7.00 pm IST/ 6.30 am PDT/ 3.30 pm CEST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this matchup? MOUZ Astralis 0 votes so far