MPL Singapore Season 7: Schedule, format, and more

MPL Singapore Season 7 is around the corner, and Moonton Games has huge plans to help it reach more MLBB fans in the country. Per a recent press release, the game developer revealed that it will arrange watch parties at the Heartland Mall to help the competition reach a varied range of audiences.

Since MLBB's Mid Season Cup will be featured in the Esports World Cup 2024 and the winners of these regional competitions will enter the tournament, teams and fans are elated about these championships.

Read on to learn about details like the schedule and format of Singapore's top professional MLBB tournament.

MPL Singapore Season 7 schedule and format

MPL Singapore Season 7 will begin on May 4, 2024. Fans will be able to witness their favorite teams locking horns with each other for the staggering SGD 100,000 prize pool and a seat at the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2024 at the Esports World Cup 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

Moonton Games and Zenway Productions jointly organized the tournament, and for the next four weekends starting May 4, 2024, Zenway Studios (Address: 53 Ubi Ave, #05-02, Singapore 408934) will host the top eight MLBB pro teams from Singapore like RSG SG, EVIL, and more for the Regular Season fixtures.

Entry to the Zenway Studios during these matches will be free. However, all attendees must pre-register before match times to enter. All attendees will receive free in-game rewards and will be entered into a daily lucky draw, giving them a chance to win 500 Diamonds.

Format

MPL Singapore Season 7 format (Image via Moonton Games)

The tournament will occur in two different stages. First, the top eight MLBB pro teams in Singapore will compete on four different weekends from May 4 to May 25, 2024, in Regular Season matches. These games will occur in a best-of-three format.

Depending on their Regular Season standings, the top six teams will then qualify for the Playoffs. The Playoffs and Grand Final will occur from June 14 to 16, 2024.

Moonton Games plans to bring MPL Singapore Season 7 closer to fans

MPL Singapore Season 7 to organize different watch parties to open esports viewing opportunities to a wider range audience (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games is set to provide esports-viewing opportunities to a wider audience in Singapore. As a result, Heartland Malls all over the country are going to arrange thematic watch parties at selected locations and times throughout the tournament.

Matches will be screened live at JEM, Kreta Ayer, and Century Square on select dates, where fans can cheer for their favorite teams while soaking up the electric atmosphere among other MLBB enthusiasts.

Per the press release, different venues will undergo different thematic makeovers for fans to help them embrace different heroes, storylines, and more. At Century Square, the venue will undergo a mysterious bamboo forest transformation with decor and sets inspired by the beloved panda hero, Akai. JEM will feature an old-western-inspired stage in honor of the iconic cowboy hero, Clint.

Additionally, attendees can enjoy an afternoon of engaging on-ground activities, including photo booths, shooting galleries, and obstacle courses.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB tournament and game-related updates

MLBB Magic Chess Dawn Commander Zilong launch date

MLBB patch 1.8.78 update

MLBB Starlight Pass May 2024

Helcurt Revamp in MLBB