Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Magic Chess Dawn Commander Zilong launch date and more

Moonton Games announced the launch of two new skins for Magic Chess Dawn Commander Zilong ,and Magic Chess fanatics are excited about it. Mobile Legends Bang Bang's Magic Chess is a mini-game where you need to purchase different hero chess pieces for each round, fine-tune your strategies, and emerge triumphant against your opponents.

This article will talk about Zilong's arrival in the mini-game, and everything you need to know about his launch.

Magic Chess Dawn Commander Zilong arriving in Mobile Legends Bang Bang this week

Expand Tweet

Moonton Games is offering Magic Chess Dawn Commander Zilong and his two new skins for the mini-game at a discounted price. The official announcement that arrived via Mobile Legends Bang bang's official X page confirms the launch of this new piece, and fans are excited to experience the new champion at his best.

Per the official post, Moonton Games will launch Magic Chess Dawn Commander Zilong and his two new skins (Elite Warrior and Spear of Dragon) on April 29, 2024.

The MLBB community is currently enjoying the special rewards for purchasing the MLBB x KOF '97 collaboration special skins within a week of the event's arrival. Similarly, the developer has also decided to give away a surprise for those waiting for Magic Chess Dawn Commander Zilong's arrival in the mini-game as well.

Fans will stand a chance to grab the hero piece and his skins at a discounted price. For the launch week (i.e., from April 29 to May 5, 2024) Magic Chess Dawn Commander Zilong and his Elite Warrior and Spear of Dragon skins will be available at 30% discount.

MLBB also has a new patch update for MOBA fans

A revamped Helcurt is arriving in the new meta (Image via Moonton Games)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang also announced the latest patch on April 28, 2024. The MLBB patch 1.8.78 update indicates a change in the meta as the developer has announced buffs for plenty of Assassin champions.

This upcoming change in the popular MOBA title's meta is also bringing revamped Helcurtin MLBB, one of the top-tier Assassins in the meta.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB-related udpates: