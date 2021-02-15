MrBeast accused of racism by Clubhouse user Farokh Sarmad due to inability "to pronounce his name"

One of the most popular YouTubers in the world, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, has been accused of racism. The person making the accusation is Farokh Sarmad, CEO of luxury Instagram network Goodlife Media.
He took to Twitter to recount his experience with MrBeast. Sarmad claimed that the YouTuber threw him out of a conversation on Clubhouse because he couldn't pronounce his name.
He had a series of tweets condemning MrBeast of racism.
There was an audio clip that made the rounds as well. In the clip, MrBeast can be heard removing a person named Colin from the call before doing the same for Sarmad.
"I'm going to yote you C0lin, thank you for coming up. Uh, I'm sorry. I'm really bad with names. I'm going to yote you as well"
Sarmad stated on his Twitter account that MrBeast did not even allow him to get a word in. Sarmad revealed that he was shocked and disgusted. He stated that this was a case of blatant racism.
He also urged people to stop gaslighting him.
Sarmad's allegations against MrBeast have triggered another debate online. The internet is clearly quite divided on this.
Sarmad's racially charged narrative has invited a slew of reactions from the online community.
He has received support from certain sections of the internet. This section believes that being a renowned YouTuber does not give MrBeast the right to dismiss people in such a manner.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Others condemned Sarmad for pulling the racism card against one of the most wholesome personas on the internet.
They backed up their stance by finding flaws with his version of the story.
A lot of people slammed the accusations by Sarmad as baseless. They suggested that Sarmad was "thirsty for clout."
MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers today and has amassed millions of followers across the globe.
He releases YouTube videos that revolve around wholesome giveaways and ridiculous stunts. He is also known for his extensive philanthropic and charity work.
There is an army of fans rallying behind MrBeast. The recent allegations of racism against him seem to have opened a Pandora's box of problems online.
Published 15 Feb 2021, 20:18 IST