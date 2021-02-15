MrBeast accused of racism by Clubhouse user Farokh Sarmad due to inability "to pronounce his name"

One of the most popular YouTubers in the world, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, has been accused of racism. The person making the accusation is Farokh Sarmad, CEO of luxury Instagram network Goodlife Media.

He took to Twitter to recount his experience with MrBeast. Sarmad claimed that the YouTuber threw him out of a conversation on Clubhouse because he couldn't pronounce his name.

He had a series of tweets condemning MrBeast of racism.

Farokh Sarmad—the man MrBeast removed from the Clubhouse stage—claimed “Mr. Beast just threw me out of his stage on Clubhouse after bringing me up saying: ‘I can’t spell your name so let me yote you out.” pic.twitter.com/LpYXNBvxeg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 15, 2021

There was an audio clip that made the rounds as well. In the clip, MrBeast can be heard removing a person named Colin from the call before doing the same for Sarmad.

"I'm going to yote you C0lin, thank you for coming up. Uh, I'm sorry. I'm really bad with names. I'm going to yote you as well"

Sarmad stated on his Twitter account that MrBeast did not even allow him to get a word in. Sarmad revealed that he was shocked and disgusted. He stated that this was a case of blatant racism.

Racism is not okay. I don’t care how rich or famous you are. I don’t care how clean your brand is. Allowing this in front of 1,400 people is not right. I feel disgusted tonight. — Farokh Sarmad (@farokhgoodlife) February 15, 2021

RACISM HAS NO PLACE IN THIS WORLD AND I WON’T ALLOW SOME FAMOUS YOUTUBER TO NORMALIZE IT. — Farokh Sarmad (@farokhgoodlife) February 15, 2021

He also urged people to stop gaslighting him.

Advertisement

He said what he said. He moved me because he couldn’t spell my name. I did not say 1 word on there. There are basic principles of human decency. Respect them. — Farokh Sarmad (@farokhgoodlife) February 15, 2021

Sarmad's allegations against MrBeast have triggered another debate online. The internet is clearly quite divided on this.

Farokh Sarmad's accusations of racism against MrBeast has left the internet divided

Sarmad's racially charged narrative has invited a slew of reactions from the online community.

He has received support from certain sections of the internet. This section believes that being a renowned YouTuber does not give MrBeast the right to dismiss people in such a manner.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

He said "I'm really bad at names so I'm going to yote you as well." So we're only keeping the White guys on stage whose names we can pronounce? This is WHITE SUPREMACIST BEHAVIOR. PERIOD! He simply could've asked him his name. I'm disgusted at the gaslighting. — Aaisha (@aaisharenee) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

That's seriously messed up man, sorry that happened to you — Jason (@iamjasonpun) February 15, 2021

we must stop giving importance to youtubers — Boris. (@HackBoing) February 15, 2021

Fairly easy solution for not being able to pronounce someone’s name... just say “can you help us pronounce your name correctly?” — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) February 15, 2021

CW: Slurs



Not surprising in the least. "Philanthropy" is just shameless self-promotion. Masks still come off whenever these narcissists are challenged.https://t.co/EPR0BuDbUE — Pandabum! 🦞🚩🏴 (@pandabum1) February 15, 2021

I’m so sorry this happened to you. You are always so INCLUSIVE on your stages and treat everyone with respect. You’re an example of how great and diverse clubhouse can be. We’ve got you. 💜 — Amanda Johnstone (@TranshumanInc) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

yikes. it takes 2 seconds to ask anyone how to pronounce their names. i’m sorry. — anna melissa 🏀🐍✨ (@annamelissa) February 15, 2021

👋I was there and listening. And I’m sorry it happened.



This is such an important lesson in moderation etiquette, diverse stages, and knowing when to say I am sorry.



While the context was he was kicking folks off the stage, Jimmy should NOT have done it like that. — Josh Krakauer 🧑🏼‍💻 (@JHKrak) February 15, 2021

Others condemned Sarmad for pulling the racism card against one of the most wholesome personas on the internet.

They backed up their stance by finding flaws with his version of the story.

This is completely false. Jimmy made it clear to everyone on the panel that he wanted a smaller room and that he was going to remove people. I was one of the 4-6 people that got removed. This is complete slander and the inevitable reupload will be clear evidence! pic.twitter.com/EVpUA0IGkC — Sealow (@Sealow_) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

The tape shows your version of events is false. He was trying to say bye to you, got stuck, and made a self-deprecating joke that HE is bad with pronouncing names. — 🤖NERD CITY💀 (@nerdcity) February 15, 2021

That dudes the issue with racism. Cries wolf and nobody will believe him, lord forbid, if he’s ever an actual victim — Tropical1k (@Tropical1k) February 15, 2021

MrBeast doesn't have a toxic bone in his body. There has to be some reasonable explanation for this. Twitter honestly exaggerates every piece of drama that occurs on this platform.



Twitter is having a prolapse boys. — Chris (@itschrismills) February 15, 2021

Listening to the hugbox this dude went into now, I can't help but think he orchestrated this because he's assmad that people like Mr Beast are suddenly encroaching on his territory — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Yeah now he's talking about how the guy before him got to speak. CLOUT DEMON — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) February 15, 2021

maybe Mr. Beast didn’t purposely intend on being racist on whatever ya thought was racist and making it into a learning moment would of been a way better approach — Jongo 🌸 (@Dilashja) February 15, 2021

Bro this is not at all what happened. He invited a bunch of gary vee fans up and then yeeted all three. Was not targeted at you at all. — Louis Weisz (@LouisWeiszYT) February 15, 2021

Clubhouse has recordings of the room so everyone will be able to hear in context and decide for themselves. More importantly, I suggest reaching out to Jimmy directly and let him know how you felt so you can resolve it and I’m sure his heart would be love. — Isaac Latterell (@IsaacLatterell) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

You understand that falsely pulling the racism card for clout makes the actual problem of racism worse right — MYSTIC7 (@MYSTIC7) February 15, 2021

A lot of people slammed the accusations by Sarmad as baseless. They suggested that Sarmad was "thirsty for clout."

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers today and has amassed millions of followers across the globe.

He releases YouTube videos that revolve around wholesome giveaways and ridiculous stunts. He is also known for his extensive philanthropic and charity work.

Advertisement

There is an army of fans rallying behind MrBeast. The recent allegations of racism against him seem to have opened a Pandora's box of problems online.