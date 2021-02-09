MrBeast hints at Super Bowl commercial, and fans are all for it

During the Super Bowl, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson tweeted a response to Marques Brownlee that hinted at a possible YouTube-based Super Bowl ad, which resonated with fans across YouTube.

Aside from being the most-watched football game in the National Football League every year, the Super Bowl also airs some of the most-viewed commercials. They always end up being a sort of intermission entertainment where companies spend millions just for seconds of on-screen time.

Super Bowl LV was no different, and there were plenty of commercials. While many enjoy these ads, there are an equal number of critics, especially as many believe the quality has continued to deteriorate over time.

Marques Brownlee tweeted:

"Every year, Super Bowl commercials just feel like a flex of 'how many celebrities could we pay to put in a single ad,' and that's about it."

If someone got a bunch of Youtubers for their commercial, it’d be a slam dunk — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 8, 2021

MrBeast seemed to agree and had an idea to toss into the Twitter thread.

The 22-year-old said:

"If someone got a bunch of YouTubers for their commercial, it'd be a slam dunk."

In recent years, YouTubers and streamers have grown to the height of many other celebrities and would likely warrant such a commercial. Many fans who replied agreed with the sentiment.

Advertisement

MrBeast hints at a YouTube Super Bowl commercial, and his YouTube rewind

The Mr Beast 2022 Super Bowl commercial? — Stock Market News (@StockMKTNewz) February 8, 2021

When MrBeast tweeted out his idea for a YouTuber-based Super Bowl commercial, it seemed like many fans were on board for the potential idea. One fan even compared it to the YouTube rewind video that the Kansas native uploaded for 2020.

then i might actually watch football for once 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Beast University (@MrBeastUni) February 8, 2021

MrBeast's rewind video featured almost every big YouTuber from 2020 and many big themes that were part of the year.

Advertisement

From the beginning, aspects that made waves were displayed, such as YouTube boxing, Logan Paul unboxing Pokemon cards, Clay "Dream" taking over on Minecraft, and Corpse Husband making waves all over the platform.

so... youtube rewind but super bowl edition? — itsemily2002 (@itsemily2002) February 8, 2021

YouTube continued to display massive numbers throughout 2020, and streamers like Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter took off in popularity. With that in mind, there are many potential picks for YouTubers who could feature in a Super Bowl ad for 2022.

If anyone pulls it off, it would certainly be most likely with MrBeast. He continues to hold massive events and wild projects like an entire burger chain based on his name. Fans just have to hope it pulls through.