“I don’t drive a Lamborghini or whatever” - MrBeast reveals why he doesn’t care about money on YouTube

During a recent episode of "My First Million" podcast, YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" revealed why he doesn't care about money despite being one of the top content creators around.

MrBeast is currently one of the most formidable names in content creation, racking up over 103 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform. Known for his wacky, high-end expensive stunts and challenges, the production of such impressive videos can sometimes cost millions of dollars.

While it's certainly profitable, Jimmy opened up about his investments and why he is completely unfazed about making money on YouTube. He said:

"I don’t drive a Lamborghini or whatever."

MrBeast opens up about his success on YouTube

MrBeast recently sat down to talk about his journey on YouTube and what it really takes to make it big on the platform. Before long, the topic of money and investing massive amounts of it into producing expensive challenges came up.

Revealing some shocking details regarding his simple lifestyle, he noted:

“Money is cool, but you know I live in my studio, I don’t have a mansion, I don’t drive a Lamborghini or whatever. I like money because I can hire more people and grow my business, but not so like I can increase my lifestyle or whatever. I prefer to say "I like winning." It kinda encapsulates it a bit more because if you just like you know talk about money then people just think you want to buy expensive stuff.”

The podcast revealed how Jimmy keeps himself motivated, despite being YouTube's fastest growing creator in 2021 and 2022. Speaking about the hordes of tweets from Steve Jobs and Elon Musk hanging on his wall, the YouTube powerhouse noted:

"I have my assistants like trying to find the dumbest things Elon had ever publically said so I can put it with all of the other real quotes just to see if people believe him or not."

Going forward, the American has already devised some of his upcoming projects and is working to expand his content in even more languages, with the ultimate goal of hitting a billion subscribers on YouTube.

Social media reacts to the podcast

As expected, just like any other MrBeast content, the podcast was also an enormous hit, racking up over 40k views and thousands of positive comments.

Here's what viewers had to say:

Social media reacts to My First Million podcast (Image via My First Million/YouTube)

Social media reacts to My First Million podcast (Image via My First Million/YouTube)

MrBeast issues a staff vacancy callout

Having officially surpassed the nine-digit milestone on YouTube, MrBeast is planning to expand his business even further and recruit new members for his team. In a YouTube video titled "How to Work For MrBeast," Jimmy shared a call for various job vacancies in his crew.

As per the video, the new staff member will either work remotely or in the YouTuber's studio space in Greenville, North Carolina. More interestingly, the only requirement for the majority of job offers is an unconditional love for YouTube and content creation. Some job openings include Content Strategist, Editor, Producer, Production Manager, Capture Artist, Sound Designer, and more.

Interested viewers can check out the entire list via the website link available in the description of the aforementioned YouTube video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul