Watch: MrBeast's creative fan shares an impressive custom 100 million play button

A talented fan of YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" has left the community stunned with his impressive custom 100 million play button for the king of YouTube himself. Notably, Jimmy has made quite a name for himself as a mega YouTube star in the past couple of years.

With an infectious personality and an unbreakable passion for creating content, Jimmy has inspired a 3D artist to create something special. As MrBeast's main channel is about to hit a massive 100 million-subscriber milestone, the YouTuber was surprised with an impressive gift.

The fan, who is also a popular YouTuber with over 1.7 million subscribers, decided to pay tribute to Jimmy with a mind-blowing 100 million custom play button.

3D Artist Daniel Krafft takes the internet by surprise after sharing a custom 100 million playbutton for MrBeast

Earlier today, 3D artist Daniel Krafft took the video-sharing website by storm with his 100 million playbutton making video. In the video, Daniel himself gave a complete tour of the process and how he came up with the idea.

However, before jumping into the process, the 3D artist made two ironclad rules for the playbutton. And that's where things started getting interesting.

First, the playbutton should be in cubic form to save up space. The second rule is to give the playbutton a more professional look as if it officially came from YouTube. Evidently, Krafft went through many designs and ideas for reference before starting his work.

As per the artist himself, there are three main objects that gave shape to the playbutton. This includes: MrBeast's official logo, a base, and of course, the final aspect of the piece that holds it in place. To secure the head, Daniel used a liquid-like shape that curls up from the base and engulfs the back of the head.

Furthermore, the main part of the custom design is the Puma followed by the liquid curls and then the base of the playbutton.

Needless to say, the YouTube video is one of the most prominent features on the internet today and needs to be seen.

Fans react to the custom 100 playbutton by Daniel Krafft

As expected, the jaw-dropping piece elicited a plethora of reactions on Twitter as well as on YouTube. Fans were absolutely impressed with the hard work and attention to detail on the piece.

Here's what the fans had to say:

Fans react to the custom 100 playbutton (Image via- Daniel Krafft/YouTube)

Throughout his YouTube journey, the philanthropist has branched into several new fields and video categories other than his main channel. He currently has gaming, philanthropy, reaction, and a comedy shorts channel, all boasting over 10 million subscribers each on YouTube.

From recreating Squid Games in real life to the Willy-Wonka-themed chocolate factory, MrBeast's content speaks for itself.

The journey from 7,000 views to 13 billion is truly fascinating for a lot of creators out there. Be it his insanely expensive challenges or fun videos, the YouTuber never fails to make headlines.

The 24-year old is about three million away from hitting the mind-blowing numbers. Now the question is whether MrBeast will be able to hit the 9-digit milestone by the end of 2022.

