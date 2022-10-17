MrBeast and Sidemen’s $1 million Takeshi’s Castle-style challenge leaves fans in splits

The highly popular content group, Sidemen, had a big collaboration lined up for their Sunday special video this weekend with Jimmy Donaldson, or "MrBeast" in a Takeshi's Castle-like million-dollar challenge that has taken social media by storm.

The two YouTube groups are giants in the content creation game, boasting many popular people on their teams such as KSI and Karl Jacobs with the famous YouTuber LazarBeam acting as the referee. The opposing teams were slated to fight for supremacy in a series of physical challenges inspired by the cult classic Japanese game show Takeshi's Castle.

MrBeast @MrBeast 🏻 We filmed a video with some brand new YouTubers, go show them some support We filmed a video with some brand new YouTubers, go show them some support 🙌🏻 https://t.co/CT4NJ475Ry

Fans reacted to the MrBeast and Sidemen "entertaining" collaboration in the game show challenge on Sunday

Social media was flooded with fans reacting to the collaboration. Despite being mostly positive, a few Sidemen fans did feel that the content was not for them and expressed their displeasure at MrBeast and co. Here are a few Twitter reactions:

husnaa 🇵🇸 @husnaa__13 Sidemen and Mr Beast ate and left no crumbs with this collab Sidemen and Mr Beast ate and left no crumbs with this collab

Tokxfyyy @Tokxfy7 @MrBeast It was such a banger entertaining video lol @MrBeast It was such a banger entertaining video lol👏😂😂

Maccan @Maccan422 I expected something crazy @Sidemen A video where u spent over $500.000 and u had Mrbeast in it and it was a 20min videoI expected something crazy @Sidemen A video where u spent over $500.000 and u had Mrbeast in it and it was a 20min video😭 I expected something crazy

Aryan @Sm00chieW @KSI This felt like a Mr Beast video rather than a Sidemen Sunday. Too childish @KSI This felt like a Mr Beast video rather than a Sidemen Sunday. Too childish

Tom Dibble @TomDibbbb #mrbeast that mr beast x sidemen collab was such a flop it was maximum more sidemen level shouldn't have been main channel what a waste of money #sidemen #sidemen sunday that mr beast x sidemen collab was such a flop it was maximum more sidemen level shouldn't have been main channel what a waste of money #sidemen #mrbeast #sidemensunday

Honeycomb Maze, Door Dash, and more fun challenges the teams participated in

For those unaware of the format of Takeshi's castle, it is a series of endurance-based physical challenges where the participants are made to go through some very tough and sometimes painful competitions to prove their worth. The original game show became popular worldwide, giving rise to an entirely new genre of entertainment with shows such as American Ninja Warrior and Hole in the Wall.

MrBeast had already appeared in the famous Sidemen charity match last month so this was technically not their first collaboration on YouTube and fans loved it for the most part. The set design consisting of many different obstacle courses was definitely reminiscent of the elaborate sets the American creator is known for and not typical of Sidemen Sundays.

Some fans did express their discontent at the change in video length.

ijustworkoverhere @ijustworkoverh1 #sidemen @Sidemen @joinsideplus So so disappointed that the sidemen X MrBeast collab that they have been promoting for a week is only 25 minutes long So so disappointed that the sidemen X MrBeast collab that they have been promoting for a week is only 25 minutes long 💔 #sidemen @Sidemen @joinsideplus

mrbigkyle @mrbigkyle

#mrbeast #sidemen Well the @Sidemen @MrBeast was great but shame it was only 25 minutes, an hour would have been amazing! Well the @Sidemen @MrBeast was great but shame it was only 25 minutes, an hour would have been amazing! #mrbeast #sidemen

However, KSI shared the analytics from the channel which showed that the video had done well above the average number of views the channel gets, so all in all it was a huge success.

The format of the challenge was basically for each team to take turns participating in different tasks. The first challenge was a "Honeycomb Maze" task, where individual players representing their group entered a honeycomb-style maze with the goal of finding the exit the fastest. As expected, certain players started feeling the pressure quite early and fans got their first comic moment when KSI broke down illegal doors to try to escape the maze.

The second challenge was "Door Dash," something Fall Guys fans would be very familiar with. The task featured a race course with two participants from each team, who had to reach the finish line by passing through rows of doors. The catch was that three out of the four doors in each row were walls.

The next one was a fairly simple bike race but was by far the most comical, as the fully grown men had to ride small tricycles through a race track. As a penultimate challenge, the teams went head-to-head in "Grid-iron," a game where players basically had to catch a ball, bypass four defenders, and score a touchdown.

The final deciding round was the "Slip Way," a round where players had to precisely slide on a rail and stop at a designated spot. If they went too far or didn't go far enough, they would inadvertently fall into a tub of cold water.

Fans of MrBeast and the Sidemen can see their favorite content creators go head-to-head in the fun-filled endurance-based competition on the official YouTube channel linked above.

