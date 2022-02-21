“Multiple improvements in the Campaign experience”: Halo Infinite set to receive single-player changes in mid-season update

Halo Infinite's mid-season update, which is set to arrive in a few days, will introduce a bunch of changes addressed to both the shooter’s single-player as well as multiplayer modes.

While 343 Industries previously stated that they would be resetting Competitive Skill Ranking when it comes to the online aspect of the game, they have not exactly talked about the changes that the Campaign mode will receive.

However, in a new blog post, the developers elaborated on some of the fixes that they are planning for the single-player mode as well.

Halo Infinite devs are looking to fix all the major issues in the game before season 2

With Halo Infinite’s season 2 set to go live in a couple of months, 343 Industries will be looking to fix as many significant bugs and exploits in the shooter as possible. This is one of the reasons why the mid-season update is going to be one of the biggest patches in the game so far. It is set to bring in a significant amount of changes to both ranked matchmaking as well as the single-player mode.

When talking about some of the expected updates, the Halo Infinite developers went on to say:

“We’ll see multiple improvements in the Campaign experience. Whether it’s addressing issues with Achievements unlocking or returning to the game via Quick Resume, the team has been working on a handful of fixes for the campaign since launch and there will be more on the way.”

The multiplayer will have its Competitive Skill Ranking reset, which aims to tone down the bloated ranking system that is currently present in the game. The changes will look to make ranked placements more accurate, and most players will find themselves one tier lower than where they are once the update drops.

On the other hand, the campaign mode will get a lot of changes that will look to fix some of the major bugs.

These aren’t the only changes that 343 Industries discussed in the blog. They even touched upon the updates to performance stability for PC and first-person animations.

“This update should address an issue that was preventing first-person animations from interpolating correctly. If you’ve ever spotted some framerate issues while clambering or reloading (or any other first- person action), you should see those run more smoothly next week.”

Stability and quality of life improvements also seem to be a focus area for this update:

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on reports around stability and performance on PCs and consoles. This update will have a few improvements, but we’re continuing to address opportunities found internally and through tickets submitted.”

Halo Infinite’s mid-season update is set to go live on February 24, 2022, and will be one of the biggest patches to hit the game yet.

