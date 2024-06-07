MultiVersus Marvin the Martian guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Marvin the Martian is an Assassin class character who is proficient at causing disarray with projectiles. His attacks allow him to dominate space and reduce his opponents' ability to fight back easily. Unlocking his signature perks even lets you tweak your current abilities to make them stronger.

If you are a MultiVersus newcomer looking to master Marvin the Martian, this guide will walk you through his top abilities, combos, perks, and much more in detail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best combos for MultiVersus Marvin the Martian

Marvin the Martian move sets (Image via Player First Games)

Although Marvin the Martian is categorized as an Assassin class character in MultiVersus, he plays more like a Mage because of his heavy dependence on projectiles and cooldowns. In addition, his UFO laser boasts a low firing rate.

The best way to use Marvin the Martian effectively in 1v1 battles or when playing 2v2 is to be aware of the different combinations you can do so that you're able to deal significant damage despite these setbacks.

Some of his best combos are as follows:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Attack and Side Special

🡆+ J

🡇 + J

🡆 + K

🡆 + J

🡆+ X

🡇 + X

🡆 + Y

🡆 + X

🡆+ Square

🡇 + Square

🡆 + Triangle

🡆 + Square

Ground Attack And Aerial Special 🡆+ J

Jump up + 🡇 + J (Air)

Jump up + 🡅 + J (Air)

Jump up + 🡅 + K (Air)

Jump up + 🡆 + J (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + K (Air) Jump up + Neutral + K (Air)

Jump up + 🡆 + J (Air)

🡆+ X

Jump up + 🡇 + X (Air)

Jump up + 🡅 + X (Air)

Jump up + 🡅 + Y (Air)

Jump up + 🡆 + X (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + Y (Air) Jump up + RB + Y (Air)

Jump up + 🡆 + X (Air)

🡆+ X

Jump up + 🡇 + Square (Air)

Jump up + 🡅 + Square (Air)

Jump up + 🡅 + Triangle (Air)

Jump up + 🡆 + Square (Air)

Jump up + 🡅 + Triangle (Air)

Jump up + R1 + Triangle (Air)

Jump up + 🡆 + Square (Air)



Marvin the Martian move list combo

Here are all the details of MultiVersus Marvin the Martian's standard and special attacks and how you can implement them in various platforms:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Centurion Scoot A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Acme Bubble Blaster

J X Square Ground Martian Arts Training A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground Shoot The Moon W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground A-1 Disintegrating Pistol S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Acme Bubble Blaster J

X Square Air Cosmic Kicks A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air Shoot The Moon W + J Up + X Up + Square Air A-1 Disintegrating Pistol S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground K-62 Projectile Modulator K Y Triangle Ground Acme Space-Time Rifle A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground To Me, My Glorious Ship! W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground In The Name of Mars! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air K-62 Projectile Modulator K Y Triangle Air Centurion Headbutt A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air To Me, My Glorious Ship! W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air In The Name of Mars! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Marvin the Martian

Space Invader is a great perk selection for Marvin the Martian (Image via Player First Games)

Perks in MultiVersus are power-ups for fighters with diverse types of augmentation. If Marvin the Martian and his ally select identical perks, the buffs will pile up.

Here are some top perk recommendations for MultiVersus Marvin the Martian:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Space Invader

Marvin can aim in the direction he fires his air-up attack. Team perk That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.

Strong perk Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Standard perk Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage.

Marvin the Martian perk list

All of Marvin the Martian's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.

Free

Y-59 Heat-Seekers Marvin's rocket fires three less powerful rockets instead of one rocket. 1500 perk currency Space Invader

Marvin can aim in the direction he fires his air-up attack. 1500 perk currency K-62 Modulator Mark V

When Marvin redirects projectiles, those projectiles obtain a small size and speed buff. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into the terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock MultiVersus Marvin the Martian?

You can unlock Marvin the Martian using Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)

As Marvin the Martian is a locked character in MultiVersus, you have to buy him if you want to use him in battle. There are only two ways to get him:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Marvin the Martian cost?

Marvin the Martian can be purchased from the MultiVersus store with 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fighter currency.

All Marvin the Martian variants and prices

Variants Price Commander X2 800 Gleamium Galactic Romance Marvin the Martian 800 Gleamium Tune Squad '96 Marvin the Martian 800 Gleamium Tune Squad Marvin the Martian

800 Gleamium

Tooniverse Marvin the Martian 500 Gleamium

Marvin the Martian fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Using the rewards system for fighter mastery is one of the primary ways to gain numerous benefits while engaging in MultiVersus gameplay. However, you have to invest a great deal of time playing with a specific character, which unlocks several varieties of in-game currency rewards.

Here are the rewards you can get by mastering MultiVersus Marvin the Martian:

Level Rewards 1 Marvin the Martian badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That's the end of our MultiVersus guide to Marvin the Martian.

