MultiVersus Marvin the Martian guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
MultiVersus Marvin the Martian is an Assassin class character who is proficient at causing disarray with projectiles. His attacks allow him to dominate space and reduce his opponents' ability to fight back easily. Unlocking his signature perks even lets you tweak your current abilities to make them stronger.
If you are a MultiVersus newcomer looking to master Marvin the Martian, this guide will walk you through his top abilities, combos, perks, and much more in detail.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
Best combos for MultiVersus Marvin the Martian
Although Marvin the Martian is categorized as an Assassin class character in MultiVersus, he plays more like a Mage because of his heavy dependence on projectiles and cooldowns. In addition, his UFO laser boasts a low firing rate.
Trending
The best way to use Marvin the Martian effectively in 1v1 battles or when playing 2v2 is to be aware of the different combinations you can do so that you're able to deal significant damage despite these setbacks.
Some of his best combos are as follows:
Combo
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground Attack and Side Special
🡆+ J 🡇 + J 🡆 + K 🡆 + J
🡆+ X 🡇 + X 🡆 + Y 🡆 + X
🡆+ Square 🡇 + Square 🡆 + Triangle 🡆 + Square
Ground Attack And Aerial Special
🡆+ J Jump up + 🡇 + J (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + J (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + K (Air) Jump up + 🡆 + J (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + K (Air) Jump up + Neutral + K (Air) Jump up + 🡆 + J (Air)
🡆+ X Jump up + 🡇 + X (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + X (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + Y (Air) Jump up + 🡆 + X (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + Y (Air) Jump up + RB + Y (Air) Jump up + 🡆 + X (Air)
🡆+ X Jump up + 🡇 + Square (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + Square (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + Triangle (Air) Jump up + 🡆 + Square (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + Triangle (Air) Jump up + R1 + Triangle (Air) Jump up + 🡆 + Square (Air)
Marvin the Martian move list combo
Here are all the details of MultiVersus Marvin the Martian's standard and special attacks and how you can implement them in various platforms:
As Marvin the Martian is a locked character in MultiVersus, you have to buy him if you want to use him in battle. There are only two ways to get him:
Using Fighter currency
Using Gleamium (requires money)
How much does Marvin the Martian cost?
Marvin the Martian can be purchased from the MultiVersus store with 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fighter currency.
All Marvin the Martian variants and prices
Variants
Price
Commander X2
800 Gleamium
Galactic Romance Marvin the Martian
800 Gleamium
Tune Squad '96 Marvin the Martian
800 Gleamium
Tune Squad Marvin the Martian
800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Marvin the Martian
500 Gleamium
Marvin the Martian fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus
Using the rewards system for fighter mastery is one of the primary ways to gain numerous benefits while engaging in MultiVersus gameplay. However, you have to invest a great deal of time playing with a specific character, which unlocks several varieties of in-game currency rewards.
Here are the rewards you can get by mastering MultiVersus Marvin the Martian:
Level
Rewards
1
Marvin the Martian badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That's the end of our MultiVersus guide to Marvin the Martian.