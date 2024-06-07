  • home icon
  • MultiVersus Marvin the Martian guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 07, 2024 02:49 GMT
MultiVersus Marvin the Martian guide
MultiVersus Marvin the Martian (Image via Player First Games)

MultiVersus Marvin the Martian is an Assassin class character who is proficient at causing disarray with projectiles. His attacks allow him to dominate space and reduce his opponents' ability to fight back easily. Unlocking his signature perks even lets you tweak your current abilities to make them stronger.

If you are a MultiVersus newcomer looking to master Marvin the Martian, this guide will walk you through his top abilities, combos, perks, and much more in detail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best combos for MultiVersus Marvin the Martian

Marvin the Martian move sets (Image via Player First Games)
Marvin the Martian move sets (Image via Player First Games)

Although Marvin the Martian is categorized as an Assassin class character in MultiVersus, he plays more like a Mage because of his heavy dependence on projectiles and cooldowns. In addition, his UFO laser boasts a low firing rate.

The best way to use Marvin the Martian effectively in 1v1 battles or when playing 2v2 is to be aware of the different combinations you can do so that you're able to deal significant damage despite these setbacks.

Some of his best combos are as follows:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Ground Attack and Side Special
🡆+ J
🡇 + J
🡆 + K
🡆 + J
🡆+ X
🡇 + X
🡆 + Y
🡆 + X
🡆+ Square
🡇 + Square
🡆 + Triangle
🡆 + Square
Ground Attack And Aerial Special🡆+ J
Jump up + 🡇 + J (Air)
Jump up + 🡅 + J (Air)
Jump up + 🡅 + K (Air)
Jump up + 🡆 + J (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + K (Air) Jump up + Neutral + K (Air)
Jump up + 🡆 + J (Air)
🡆+ X
Jump up + 🡇 + X (Air)
Jump up + 🡅 + X (Air)
Jump up + 🡅 + Y (Air)
Jump up + 🡆 + X (Air) Jump up + 🡅 + Y (Air) Jump up + RB + Y (Air)
Jump up + 🡆 + X (Air)
🡆+ X
Jump up + 🡇 + Square (Air)
Jump up + 🡅 + Square (Air)
Jump up + 🡅 + Triangle (Air)
Jump up + 🡆 + Square (Air)
Jump up + 🡅 + Triangle (Air)
Jump up + R1 + Triangle (Air)
Jump up + 🡆 + Square (Air)

Marvin the Martian move list combo

Here are all the details of MultiVersus Marvin the Martian's standard and special attacks and how you can implement them in various platforms:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundCenturion ScootA/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundAcme Bubble Blaster
JXSquare
GroundMartian Arts TrainingA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundShoot The MoonW + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundA-1 Disintegrating PistolS + JDown + XDown + Square
AirAcme Bubble BlasterJ
XSquare
AirCosmic KicksA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
AirShoot The MoonW + JUp + XUp + Square
AirA-1 Disintegrating PistolS + JDown + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundK-62 Projectile ModulatorKYTriangle
GroundAcme Space-Time RifleA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundTo Me, My Glorious Ship!W + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundIn The Name of Mars!S + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirK-62 Projectile ModulatorKYTriangle
AirCenturion HeadbuttA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
AirTo Me, My Glorious Ship!W + KUp + YUp + Triangle
AirIn The Name of Mars!S + KDown + YDown + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Marvin the Martian

Space Invader is a great perk selection for Marvin the Martian (Image via Player First Games)
Space Invader is a great perk selection for Marvin the Martian (Image via Player First Games)

Perks in MultiVersus are power-ups for fighters with diverse types of augmentation. If Marvin the Martian and his ally select identical perks, the buffs will pile up.

Here are some top perk recommendations for MultiVersus Marvin the Martian:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkSpace Invader
Marvin can aim in the direction he fires his air-up attack.
Team perkThat's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perkSpeed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perkPugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.

Marvin the Martian perk list

All of Marvin the Martian's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Y-59 Heat-SeekersMarvin's rocket fires three less powerful rockets instead of one rocket.1500 perk currency
Space Invader
Marvin can aim in the direction he fires his air-up attack.1500 perk currency
K-62 Modulator Mark V
When Marvin redirects projectiles, those projectiles obtain a small size and speed buff.1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into the terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

How to unlock MultiVersus Marvin the Martian?

You can unlock Marvin the Martian using Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)
You can unlock Marvin the Martian using Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)

As Marvin the Martian is a locked character in MultiVersus, you have to buy him if you want to use him in battle. There are only two ways to get him:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Marvin the Martian cost?

Marvin the Martian can be purchased from the MultiVersus store with 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fighter currency.

All Marvin the Martian variants and prices

VariantsPrice
Commander X2800 Gleamium
Galactic Romance Marvin the Martian800 Gleamium
Tune Squad '96 Marvin the Martian800 Gleamium
Tune Squad Marvin the Martian
800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Marvin the Martian500 Gleamium

Marvin the Martian fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Using the rewards system for fighter mastery is one of the primary ways to gain numerous benefits while engaging in MultiVersus gameplay. However, you have to invest a great deal of time playing with a specific character, which unlocks several varieties of in-game currency rewards.

Here are the rewards you can get by mastering MultiVersus Marvin the Martian:

LevelRewards
1Marvin the Martian badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That's the end of our MultiVersus guide to Marvin the Martian.

