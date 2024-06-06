MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes (June 6, 2024): Bug fixes, character adjustments, and more

Following its official launch on May 28, 2024, the new MultiVersus 1.01 patch is now out. It features a plethora of buffs and nerfs for multiple characters, as well as bug fixes. Furthermore, there are some general gameplay changes.

Unfortunately, renowned character Iron Giant is currently unavailable to play. Player First Games mentioned that it will unveil a status update to address this by next week.

The developer also asserted that,

"We’re also planning to address several highly requested changes soon, such as the additional performance improvements, end of game stats, options to turn off team colors, the ability to swap side and neutral attack, and the addition of adjustable input buffer settings. We’ll keep you posted on timing."

This article will showcase the MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes released on June 6, 2024.

All character adjustments in MultiVersus 1.01 patch

1) Arya

Dash Attack

Reduced input buffer window for follow-up attacks

2) Banana Guard

Aerial Side Special

Damage reduced: 12 → 10

Ground Side Special

Damage reduced: 14 → 12

This change is meant to reduce the extreme skill capability of Banana Guard’s side specials.

3) Bugs Bunny

Neutral Special

Issue fixed: Causing Bugs Bunny's "Safe" to hit rapidly and repeatedly in succession

4) Garnet

Down Special

Issue fixed: Garnet and an enemy character freeze at the end of his's Star Grab

5) Gizmo

Up Special

Ally's attach cooldown now starts when Gizmo separates from his ally, instead of starting when Gizmo attaches to his ally

6) Iron Giant

Ground Down Attack

The Knockback angle is now more horizontal

Aerial Neutral Attack

His final hit now always knocks away, regardless of the charge

Ground Side Attack

Jab's first hitbox is slightly smaller

Rage Mode Pilot Special

Reduced strobing visual effects

Rage Mode Up Special

Final hit damage reduced: 6 → 5

7) Jake

Aerial/Ground Up Special

Issue fixed: Game performance

Jason

Ground Down Special

Issue fixed: A player disappears if Jason grabs two players using the sleeping bag

8) LeBron

Basketball

Basketball can now only be hit once per target

9) Marvin

Aerial/Ground Neutral Attack

Fixed an issue where Marvin the Martian could ring out opponents instantly because of a Side Special projectile interaction with the Neutral Attack

10) Reindog

Aerial Side Attack

The Knockback Angle is now more horizontal

Aerial Up Attack

The Knockback Angle is now more horizontal

11) Shaggy

Aerial Neutral Air

Base Knockback increased: 1300 → 1700

Knockback Scaling increased: 13 → 14

The Knockback Angle is more horizontal

On-hit cancel window delayed by 10 frames

12) Steven

Aerial Up Attack

The Sweet Spot hitbox is slowed down 1 frame later to match if Steven Universe has his hands clapped together

Aerial Down Attack

On-Hit cancel window delayed by 3 frames

13) Stripe

Aerial Down Attack

More downward momentum is kept on attack start-up

14) Taz

Aerial/Ground Side Special

Damage on non-cooldown tornado final hit increased: 7 → 8

15) Wonder Woman

Aerial/Ground Neutral Special

Added an 8-second cooldown for lasso

According to the developer, Wonder Woman’s lasso was a bit too harsh to play against without any limiters. Thus, it decided to implement a short cooldown to the ability.

All bug fixes in MultiVersus 1.01 patch

There are various fixes and improvements featured in the MultiVersus 1.01 patch, including:

Issue fixed: Players can not finish daily rewards in Rifts Mode

Issue fixed: Impacting performance on Xbox Series X|S

Issue fixed: Beam visual effects were sometimes invisible on PlayStation consoles

Issue fixed: Certain keyboard configs would cause phantom inputs in matches

Issue fixed: pause input conflicts in Training

MultiVersus 1.01 patch general changes

Along with character adjustments and bug fixes, Player First Games also made changes to general gameplay with the MultiVersus 1.01 patch. These are mentioned below:

Lowered Hit Pause on all Hits by 10% (in 1v1 mode)

Now, players can try all characters in Training Mode, including those they do not own

This concludes the MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes.

