MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes (June 6, 2024): Bug fixes, character adjustments, and more

Following its official launch on May 28, 2024, the new MultiVersus 1.01 patch is now out. It features a plethora of buffs and nerfs for multiple characters, as well as bug fixes. Furthermore, there are some general gameplay changes.
Unfortunately, renowned character Iron Giant is currently unavailable to play. Player First Games mentioned that it will unveil a status update to address this by next week.
The developer also asserted that,
"We’re also planning to address several highly requested changes soon, such as the additional performance improvements, end of game stats, options to turn off team colors, the ability to swap side and neutral attack, and the addition of adjustable input buffer settings. We’ll keep you posted on timing."
This article will showcase the MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes released on June 6, 2024.
All character adjustments in MultiVersus 1.01 patch
1) Arya
Dash Attack
- Reduced input buffer window for follow-up attacks
2) Banana Guard
Aerial Side Special
- Damage reduced: 12 → 10
Ground Side Special
- Damage reduced: 14 → 12
This change is meant to reduce the extreme skill capability of Banana Guard’s side specials.
3) Bugs Bunny
Neutral Special
- Issue fixed: Causing Bugs Bunny's "Safe" to hit rapidly and repeatedly in succession
4) Garnet
Down Special
- Issue fixed: Garnet and an enemy character freeze at the end of his's Star Grab
5) Gizmo
Up Special
- Ally's attach cooldown now starts when Gizmo separates from his ally, instead of starting when Gizmo attaches to his ally
6) Iron Giant
Ground Down Attack
- The Knockback angle is now more horizontal
Aerial Neutral Attack
- His final hit now always knocks away, regardless of the charge
Ground Side Attack
- Jab's first hitbox is slightly smaller
Rage Mode Pilot Special
- Reduced strobing visual effects
Rage Mode Up Special
- Final hit damage reduced: 6 → 5
7) Jake
Aerial/Ground Up Special
- Issue fixed: Game performance
Jason
Ground Down Special
- Issue fixed: A player disappears if Jason grabs two players using the sleeping bag
8) LeBron
Basketball
- Basketball can now only be hit once per target
9) Marvin
Aerial/Ground Neutral Attack
- Fixed an issue where Marvin the Martian could ring out opponents instantly because of a Side Special projectile interaction with the Neutral Attack
10) Reindog
Aerial Side Attack
- The Knockback Angle is now more horizontal
Aerial Up Attack
- The Knockback Angle is now more horizontal
11) Shaggy
Aerial Neutral Air
- Base Knockback increased: 1300 → 1700
- Knockback Scaling increased: 13 → 14
- The Knockback Angle is more horizontal
- On-hit cancel window delayed by 10 frames
12) Steven
Aerial Up Attack
- The Sweet Spot hitbox is slowed down 1 frame later to match if Steven Universe has his hands clapped together
Aerial Down Attack
- On-Hit cancel window delayed by 3 frames
13) Stripe
Aerial Down Attack
- More downward momentum is kept on attack start-up
14) Taz
Aerial/Ground Side Special
- Damage on non-cooldown tornado final hit increased: 7 → 8
15) Wonder Woman
Aerial/Ground Neutral Special
- Added an 8-second cooldown for lasso
According to the developer, Wonder Woman’s lasso was a bit too harsh to play against without any limiters. Thus, it decided to implement a short cooldown to the ability.
All bug fixes in MultiVersus 1.01 patch
There are various fixes and improvements featured in the MultiVersus 1.01 patch, including:
- Issue fixed: Players can not finish daily rewards in Rifts Mode
- Issue fixed: Impacting performance on Xbox Series X|S
- Issue fixed: Beam visual effects were sometimes invisible on PlayStation consoles
- Issue fixed: Certain keyboard configs would cause phantom inputs in matches
- Issue fixed: pause input conflicts in Training
MultiVersus 1.01 patch general changes
Along with character adjustments and bug fixes, Player First Games also made changes to general gameplay with the MultiVersus 1.01 patch. These are mentioned below:
- Lowered Hit Pause on all Hits by 10% (in 1v1 mode)
- Now, players can try all characters in Training Mode, including those they do not own
This concludes the MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes.
