  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • MultiVersus LeBron James guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus LeBron James guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Ayush Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2024 15:52 GMT
LeBron James is a Bruise class character (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
LeBron James is a Bruise class character (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The basketball superstar LeBron James is a playable character in MultiVersus. He is a Bruiser class character who can also act as a Mage/Ranged class depending on whether he has his basketball with him.

Because of how LeBron’s attacks and range change based on his basketball, it is quite difficult for beginners to use him effectively. That said, if you’re planning to main Lebron James in MultiVersus, this guide will show you his best attack combos, perks, and everything else you need to climb the ranks with him.

Best combos for LeBron James in MultiVersus

LeBron James has a great mix of melee and ranged attacks (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
LeBron James has a great mix of melee and ranged attacks (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

LeBron James is a Bruiser character but his basketball allows him to somewhat fill the role of a Mage/Ranged class character as well. His basketball is crucial to his playstyle, and it is highly recommended to use the ball projectile attacks with melee combos to maintain the pressure on your opponent.

also-read-trending Trending

Here’s a list of the best LeBron James combos in the game:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Air Juggle combo

Space, J key + S key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key

X button, square button + down, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right

A button, X button + down, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right

Damage combo

K key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key

triangle button, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right


Y button, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right

Dunk Juggle combo

K + A/D key, J key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key

X button, triangle button + left/right, square button, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right

A button, Y button + left/right, X button, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right

Air Launch combo

J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key

square button + left/right, square button + left/right, triangle button

X button + left/right, X button + left/right, Y button

LeBron James move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of LeBron James’ individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Shoulder Check

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

Watch Out!

Hold A/D + J key

Hold Left/Right + Square key

Hold Left/Right + X key

Ground

Dime Drop

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

Take It To The Rim

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

Work The Floor

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Make Room

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Check

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Alley-Oop

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

Watch Your Head

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Buckets!

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

L-Train

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Got Hops

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

Denied

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Buckets!

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

L-Train

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Got Hops

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

Denied

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for LeBron James in MultiVersus

Perks that boost his melee or projectile damage are recommended for him (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Perks that boost his melee or projectile damage are recommended for him (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

LeBron James mainly relies on his melee and ball projectile combo mixups to deal damage. Therefore, any perk that increase his melee damage or add buffs to the ball projectile attacks are recommended for him.

Here’s a list of the best perks for LeBron:

Perk Type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

For Three!

If LeBron or a teammate hits enemies with a basketball, it explodes.

Team Perk

That’s Flammable Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

Strong Perk

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Standard Perk

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

LeBron James perklist

Here’s a list of all of LeBron James’ signature, standard, strong, and team perks that you can equip in the game:

Signature perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Free

Keep Possession

When LeBron and allies receive a pass, they gain grey health for a few seconds

1500 perk currency

Hot Hands

LeBron’s no-look passes ignite the basketball

1500 perk currency

For Three

If LeBron or a teammate hits enemies with a basketball, it explodes.

1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out

Free

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

1000 perk currency

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Free

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you

1000 perk currency

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

Free


Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

1000 perk currency

How to unlock LeBron James in MultiVersus

LeBron James can be purchased in shop via Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
LeBron James can be purchased in shop via Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock LeBron in the game:

  • Using fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does LeBron James cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock LeBron James from the shop.

All LeBron James variants and price

Additional outfits for James can be purchased via Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Additional outfits for James can be purchased via Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The game features multiple outfits for our basketball hero, which can be unlocked using Gleamium (premium in-game currency).

Here’s a list of all LeBron James' variants with their prices:

LeBron James Variants

Price

I’m Freakin Robin

800 Gleamium

Sheriff Lebron

800 Gleamium

Tooniverse Lebron James

500 Gleamium

LeBron James fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.

Level

Rewards

1

LeBron Wins Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

This concludes our LeBron James guide listing everything you need to know about this character.

Check out more game-related articles here:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी