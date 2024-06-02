MultiVersus LeBron James guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
The basketball superstar LeBron James is a playable character in MultiVersus. He is a Bruiser class character who can also act as a Mage/Ranged class depending on whether he has his basketball with him.
Because of how LeBron’s attacks and range change based on his basketball, it is quite difficult for beginners to use him effectively. That said, if you’re planning to main Lebron James in MultiVersus, this guide will show you his best attack combos, perks, and everything else you need to climb the ranks with him.
Best combos for LeBron James in MultiVersus
LeBron James is a Bruiser character but his basketball allows him to somewhat fill the role of a Mage/Ranged class character as well. His basketball is crucial to his playstyle, and it is highly recommended to use the ball projectile attacks with melee combos to maintain the pressure on your opponent.
Here’s a list of the best LeBron James combos in the game:
X button + left/right, X button + left/right, Y button
LeBron James move list combos
In this section, we’ll take a look at all of LeBron James’ individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Attack move list combos
Move type
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
Shoulder Check
J key
Square key
X key
Ground
Watch Out!
Hold A/D + J key
Hold Left/Right + Square key
Hold Left/Right + X key
Ground
Dime Drop
A/D + J key
Left/Right + Square key
Left/Right + X key
Ground
Take It To The Rim
W + J keys
Up + Square key
Up + X key
Ground
Work The Floor
S + J keys
Down + Square key
Down + X key
Air
Make Room
J key
Square key
X key
Air
Check
A/D + J key
Left/Right + Square key
Left/Right + X key
Air
Alley-Oop
W + J keys
Up + Square key
Up + X key
Air
Watch Your Head
S + J keys
Down + Square key
Down + X key
Special move list combos
Move type
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
Buckets!
K key
Triangle key
Y key
Ground
L-Train
A/D + K keys
Left/Right + Triangle key
Left/Right + Y key
Ground
Got Hops
W + K keys
Up + Triangle key
Up + Y key
Ground
Denied
S + K Keys
Down + Triangle key
Down + Y key
Air
Buckets!
K key
Triangle key
Y key
Air
L-Train
A/D + K keys
Left/Right + Triangle key
Left/Right + Y key
Air
Got Hops
W + K keys
Up + Triangle key
Up + Y key
Air
Denied
S + K Keys
Down + Triangle key
Down + Y key
Best perks for LeBron James in MultiVersus
LeBron James mainly relies on his melee and ball projectile combo mixups to deal damage. Therefore, any perk that increase his melee damage or add buffs to the ball projectile attacks are recommended for him.
Here’s a list of the best perks for LeBron:
Perk Type
Perk
Effect
Signature Perk
For Three!
If LeBron or a teammate hits enemies with a basketball, it explodes.
Team Perk
That’s Flammable Doc!
Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them
Strong Perk
Speed Force Assist
5% increased movement speed
Standard Perk
Static Electricity
Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds
LeBron James perklist
Here’s a list of all of LeBron James’ signature, standard, strong, and team perks that you can equip in the game:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
5% attack and defense boost
Free
Keep Possession
When LeBron and allies receive a pass, they gain grey health for a few seconds
1500 perk currency
Hot Hands
LeBron’s no-look passes ignite the basketball
1500 perk currency
For Three
If LeBron or a teammate hits enemies with a basketball, it explodes.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
15% damage boost after ally is knocked out
Free
Press the Advantage
Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds
1000 perk currency
That's Flammable, Doc!
Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
5% increased movement speed
Free
Airwalker
Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Dash attacks break armor
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage
1000 perk currency
Troll Tactics
Taunts give your enemies a rage buff
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Melee attacks deal more damage
Free
Armor Crush
Fully charged attacks break armor
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying projectiles will reflect it back
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy
1000 perk currency
Static Electricity
Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds
1000 perk currency
How to unlock LeBron James in MultiVersus
There are a couple of ways to unlock LeBron in the game:
Using fighter currency
Using Gleamium (premium currency)
How much does LeBron James cost?
It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock LeBron James from the shop.
All LeBron James variants and price
The game features multiple outfits for our basketball hero, which can be unlocked using Gleamium (premium in-game currency).
Here’s a list of all LeBron James' variants with their prices:
LeBron James Variants
Price
I’m Freakin Robin
800 Gleamium
Sheriff Lebron
800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Lebron James
500 Gleamium
LeBron James fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus
You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.
Level
Rewards
1
LeBron Wins Badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
This concludes our LeBron James guide listing everything you need to know about this character.