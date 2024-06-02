MultiVersus LeBron James guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

The basketball superstar LeBron James is a playable character in MultiVersus. He is a Bruiser class character who can also act as a Mage/Ranged class depending on whether he has his basketball with him.

Because of how LeBron’s attacks and range change based on his basketball, it is quite difficult for beginners to use him effectively. That said, if you’re planning to main Lebron James in MultiVersus, this guide will show you his best attack combos, perks, and everything else you need to climb the ranks with him.

Best combos for LeBron James in MultiVersus

LeBron James has a great mix of melee and ranged attacks (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

LeBron James is a Bruiser character but his basketball allows him to somewhat fill the role of a Mage/Ranged class character as well. His basketball is crucial to his playstyle, and it is highly recommended to use the ball projectile attacks with melee combos to maintain the pressure on your opponent.

Here’s a list of the best LeBron James combos in the game:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Air Juggle combo Space, J key + S key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key X button, square button + down, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right A button, X button + down, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right Damage combo K key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key triangle button, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right

Y button, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right Dunk Juggle combo K + A/D key, J key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key X button, triangle button + left/right, square button, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right A button, Y button + left/right, X button, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right Air Launch combo J key + A/D key, J key + A/D key, K key square button + left/right, square button + left/right, triangle button X button + left/right, X button + left/right, Y button

LeBron James move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of LeBron James’ individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Shoulder Check J key Square key X key Ground Watch Out! Hold A/D + J key Hold Left/Right + Square key Hold Left/Right + X key Ground Dime Drop A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground Take It To The Rim W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground Work The Floor S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Make Room J key Square key X key Air Check A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Alley-Oop W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air Watch Your Head S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Buckets! K key Triangle key Y key Ground L-Train A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Got Hops W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground Denied S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Buckets! K key Triangle key Y key Air L-Train A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Got Hops W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air Denied S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for LeBron James in MultiVersus

Perks that boost his melee or projectile damage are recommended for him (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

LeBron James mainly relies on his melee and ball projectile combo mixups to deal damage. Therefore, any perk that increase his melee damage or add buffs to the ball projectile attacks are recommended for him.

Here’s a list of the best perks for LeBron:

Perk Type Perk Effect Signature Perk For Three! If LeBron or a teammate hits enemies with a basketball, it explodes. Team Perk That’s Flammable Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them Strong Perk Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Standard Perk Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

LeBron James perklist

Here’s a list of all of LeBron James’ signature, standard, strong, and team perks that you can equip in the game:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Free Keep Possession When LeBron and allies receive a pass, they gain grey health for a few seconds 1500 perk currency Hot Hands LeBron’s no-look passes ignite the basketball 1500 perk currency For Three If LeBron or a teammate hits enemies with a basketball, it explodes. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out Free Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Free Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage Free

Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds 1000 perk currency

How to unlock LeBron James in MultiVersus

LeBron James can be purchased in shop via Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock LeBron in the game:

Using fighter currency

Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does LeBron James cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock LeBron James from the shop.

All LeBron James variants and price

Additional outfits for James can be purchased via Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The game features multiple outfits for our basketball hero, which can be unlocked using Gleamium (premium in-game currency).

Here’s a list of all LeBron James' variants with their prices:

LeBron James Variants Price I’m Freakin Robin 800 Gleamium Sheriff Lebron 800 Gleamium Tooniverse Lebron James 500 Gleamium

LeBron James fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.

Level Rewards 1 LeBron Wins Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium

This concludes our LeBron James guide listing everything you need to know about this character.

