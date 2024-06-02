  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • MultiVersus Velma guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Velma guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Ayush Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2024 02:55 GMT
Velma is a Mage/Ranged character in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Velma is a Mage/Ranged character in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The bespectacled Velma is the second character from the Scooby Doo cartoon to feature in MultiVersus. She belongs to the Mage/Ranged class in the game and has some fun yet devastating attacks and support utilities. Velma provides long-range support with her homing projectiles' weakness application, making her very strong in 2v2 battles. That said, she also performs great in 1v1 matches with her spike traps and vertical checks.

If you’re planning to main Velma in MultiVersus, this guide will show her attack combos, perks, and everything else you need to climb the ranked ladder.

Best combos for Velma in MultiVersus

Velma can deal great damage with the right combos (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Velma can deal great damage with the right combos (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Velma is a Mage/Ranged character with a mix of projectiles and status ailments in her attack strings to deal damage and support her teammate.

also-read-trending Trending

Here’s a list of the best Velma combos in the game:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Air combo

A/D + J key, A/D + J key, W + J key, J key, J key, J key

Left/right + square button, left/right + square button, up + square button, square button, square button, square button

Left/right + X button, left/right + X button, left stick up + X button, X button, X button, X button

Down throw combo

Space, W + K keys, S + J keys, W + K keys, S + J keys, S + J keys

X button, up + triangle button, down + square button, up + triangle button, down + square button, down + square button

A button, up + Y button, down + X button, up + Y button, down + X button, down + X button


Projectile combo

J key, J key, J key, hold K key

Square button, square button, square button, hold triangle button

X button, X button, X button, hold Y button

Knockout combo

Space, W + K keys, S + J keys, S + J keys, W + J keys

X button, up + triangle button, down + square button, down + square button, up + square button

A button, up + Y button, down + X button, down + X button, up + X button

Velma move list combo in MultiVersus

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Velma’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos:

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Motivational Speaker

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

Jinkies!

Hold A/D + J key

Hold Left/Right + Square key

Hold Left/Right + X key

Ground

Quip Master

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

Bright Idea

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

Calculated Victory

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Motivational Speaker

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Jinkies!

Hold A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Light ‘Em Up

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Bright Air-dea

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

My Glasses!

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos:

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Supportive Words

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

Fast Thinker

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Toxic Concoctation

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

Spread The Knowledge

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Supportive Words

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

Hit The Books

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Shutterbug

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

Spread The Knowledge

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for Velma in MultiVersus

Choosing the right perks for Velma is important for succeeding in combat. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Choosing the right perks for Velma is important for succeeding in combat. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Velma mainly relies on traps, projectiles, and debuffs to support her team and deal damage. Therefore, perks that boost her damage or her projectile attacks are very useful.

Here’s a list of the best perks for Velma:

Perk Type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

Studied

Spawns Velma with 1 piece of evidence

Team Perk

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

Strong Perk

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

Standard Perk

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

Velma perk list

Here’s a list of all of Velma’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Free

Studied

Spawns Velma with 1 piece of evidence

1500 perk currency

Knowledge is Power

Ally receives 3 gray health for a few seconds after picking up evidence.

1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out

Free

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

1000 perk currency

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Free

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you

1000 perk currency

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

Free


Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

1000 perk currency

How to unlock Velma in MultiVersus

Velma can be unlocked by Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Velma can be unlocked by Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock Velma in the game:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does Velma cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Velma from the shop.

All Velma variants and prices in MultiVersus

You can unlock outfits for Velma by spending Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
You can unlock outfits for Velma by spending Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Velma has appeared in many different outfits throughout the years. Some of those can be purchased in the game to customize her look.

Here’s a list of all Velma variants with their prices:

Velma Variants

Price

Clown Squad Velma

Obtained by logging in for three days in Welcome Back Daily Login event

Intrepid Velma

Level 50 of Season 1 Battlepass

Witch Velma

2000 Gleamium

Luau Velma

1500 Gleamium

Ugly Sweater Velma

800 Gleamium

ValentiNeon Velma

800 Gleamium

Tooniverse Velma

500 Gleamium

Velma fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, Fighter currency, and even Gleamium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Velma:

Level

Rewards

1

Velma Wins Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

This concludes our Velma guide listing everything you need to know about this character from Scooby Doo.

Check out more game-related articles here:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी