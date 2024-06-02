MultiVersus Velma guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

The bespectacled Velma is the second character from the Scooby Doo cartoon to feature in MultiVersus. She belongs to the Mage/Ranged class in the game and has some fun yet devastating attacks and support utilities. Velma provides long-range support with her homing projectiles' weakness application, making her very strong in 2v2 battles. That said, she also performs great in 1v1 matches with her spike traps and vertical checks.

If you’re planning to main Velma in MultiVersus, this guide will show her attack combos, perks, and everything else you need to climb the ranked ladder.

Best combos for Velma in MultiVersus

Velma can deal great damage with the right combos (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Velma is a Mage/Ranged character with a mix of projectiles and status ailments in her attack strings to deal damage and support her teammate.

Here’s a list of the best Velma combos in the game:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Air combo A/D + J key, A/D + J key, W + J key, J key, J key, J key Left/right + square button, left/right + square button, up + square button, square button, square button, square button Left/right + X button, left/right + X button, left stick up + X button, X button, X button, X button Down throw combo Space, W + K keys, S + J keys, W + K keys, S + J keys, S + J keys X button, up + triangle button, down + square button, up + triangle button, down + square button, down + square button A button, up + Y button, down + X button, up + Y button, down + X button, down + X button

Projectile combo J key, J key, J key, hold K key Square button, square button, square button, hold triangle button X button, X button, X button, hold Y button Knockout combo Space, W + K keys, S + J keys, S + J keys, W + J keys X button, up + triangle button, down + square button, down + square button, up + square button A button, up + Y button, down + X button, down + X button, up + X button

Velma move list combo in MultiVersus

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Velma’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Motivational Speaker J key Square key X key Ground Jinkies! Hold A/D + J key Hold Left/Right + Square key Hold Left/Right + X key Ground Quip Master A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground Bright Idea W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground Calculated Victory S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Motivational Speaker J key Square key X key Air Jinkies! Hold A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Light ‘Em Up A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Bright Air-dea W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air My Glasses! S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Supportive Words K key Triangle key Y key Ground Fast Thinker A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Toxic Concoctation W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground Spread The Knowledge S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Supportive Words K key Triangle key Y key Air Hit The Books A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Shutterbug W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air Spread The Knowledge S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for Velma in MultiVersus

Choosing the right perks for Velma is important for succeeding in combat. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Velma mainly relies on traps, projectiles, and debuffs to support her team and deal damage. Therefore, perks that boost her damage or her projectile attacks are very useful.

Here’s a list of the best perks for Velma:

Perk Type Perk Effect Signature Perk Studied Spawns Velma with 1 piece of evidence Team Perk Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage Strong Perk Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage Standard Perk Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

Velma perk list

Here’s a list of all of Velma’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Free Studied Spawns Velma with 1 piece of evidence 1500 perk currency Knowledge is Power Ally receives 3 gray health for a few seconds after picking up evidence. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out Free Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Free Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage Free

Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Velma in MultiVersus

Velma can be unlocked by Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock Velma in the game:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does Velma cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Velma from the shop.

All Velma variants and prices in MultiVersus

You can unlock outfits for Velma by spending Gleamium (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Velma has appeared in many different outfits throughout the years. Some of those can be purchased in the game to customize her look.

Here’s a list of all Velma variants with their prices:

Velma Variants Price Clown Squad Velma Obtained by logging in for three days in Welcome Back Daily Login event Intrepid Velma Level 50 of Season 1 Battlepass Witch Velma 2000 Gleamium Luau Velma 1500 Gleamium Ugly Sweater Velma 800 Gleamium ValentiNeon Velma 800 Gleamium Tooniverse Velma 500 Gleamium

Velma fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, Fighter currency, and even Gleamium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Velma:

Level Rewards 1 Velma Wins Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium

This concludes our Velma guide listing everything you need to know about this character from Scooby Doo.

