MultiVersus Superman guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
DC's strongest superhero, MultiVersus Superman, is also one of the strongest Tank class characters. Superman has solid area coverage moves and can absorb a lot of attacks, thanks to his Tank class. The Kryptonian is one of the fun characters to play, as his special moves allow you to shoot lasers, freeze opponents, and even fly across. He has exceptional stage recovery and can even act like a Bruiser character in MultiVersus with his powerful melee attacks and special moves.
If you’re planning to main MultiVersus Superman, this guide will show the best attack combos, perks, and everything else you need to know about him.
Best combos for MultiVersus Superman
Superman is a strong Tank character in MultiVersus with high defense capabilities and damaging melee attacks. His Heat Vision is a crucial part of most of his combos in the game which not only does decent damage but also is important for closing distance between your opponent.
Here’s a list of the best Superman combos in the game:
Combos
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Air Launch combo
S + K key, W + J key, space, W + J key
X button, down + triangle button, up + square button, X button, up + square button
A button, down + Y button, up + X button, A button, up + X button
Floor Smash combo
Space, S + K key, S + J key, S + J key
X button, down + triangle button, down + square button, down + square button
A button, down + Y button, down + X button, down + X button
Knockback Combo
A/D + J key, J key, S key + K key, space, A/D + K key
Left/right + square button, square button, down + triangle button, X button, left/right + triangle button
Left/right + X button, X button, down + Y button, A button, left/right + Y button
Knockout Combo
Space, space, S + K key, W + J key
X button, X button, down + triangle button, up + square button
A button, A button, down + Y button, up + X button
Superman move list combos
In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Superman’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.