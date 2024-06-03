MultiVersus Superman guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

DC's strongest superhero, MultiVersus Superman, is also one of the strongest Tank class characters. Superman has solid area coverage moves and can absorb a lot of attacks, thanks to his Tank class. The Kryptonian is one of the fun characters to play, as his special moves allow you to shoot lasers, freeze opponents, and even fly across. He has exceptional stage recovery and can even act like a Bruiser character in MultiVersus with his powerful melee attacks and special moves.

If you’re planning to main MultiVersus Superman, this guide will show the best attack combos, perks, and everything else you need to know about him.

Best combos for MultiVersus Superman

Superman has fast combos that deal with good knockback on opponents. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Superman is a strong Tank character in MultiVersus with high defense capabilities and damaging melee attacks. His Heat Vision is a crucial part of most of his combos in the game which not only does decent damage but also is important for closing distance between your opponent.

Here’s a list of the best Superman combos in the game:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Air Launch combo S + K key, W + J key, space, W + J key X button, down + triangle button, up + square button, X button, up + square button

A button, down + Y button, up + X button, A button, up + X button Floor Smash combo Space, S + K key, S + J key, S + J key X button, down + triangle button, down + square button, down + square button A button, down + Y button, down + X button, down + X button Knockback Combo A/D + J key, J key, S key + K key, space, A/D + K key Left/right + square button, square button, down + triangle button, X button, left/right + triangle button Left/right + X button, X button, down + Y button, A button, left/right + Y button Knockout Combo Space, space, S + K key, W + J key X button, X button, down + triangle button, up + square button A button, A button, down + Y button, up + X button

Superman move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Superman’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Super-Punch J key Square key X key Ground For Justice! Hold A/D + J key Hold Left/Right + Square key Hold Left/Right + X key Ground Kryptonian Kombo A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground Overhead Strike W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground Downward Swing S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Bullet Barrage J key Square key X key Air Flying Swing A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Up and Away! W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air Flying Haymaker S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Ice Breath K key Triangle key Y key Ground Locomotive Charge A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Meteor Liftoff W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground Heat Vision S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Ice Breath K key Triangle key Y key Air It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman! A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Go Long! W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air Aerial Heat Vision S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for MultiVersus Superman

Using specific perks can greatly power up Superman. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Superman already deals great damage and high knockback. Hence, focusing on utility or team-boosting perks will be a better option than going for a pure offense build.

Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Superman:

Perk Type Perk Effect Signature Perk Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Team Perk Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage Strong Perk Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain Standard Perk Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage

Superman perk list

Here’s a list of all of Superman’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Free Sniper Punch Superman’s aim punch range is extended. The knockback is increased for long range but decreased for close quarters. 1500 perk currency Break the Ice Superman deals additional damage to opponents inflicted with Ice debuff. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out Free Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Free Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage Free

Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Superman in MultiVersus

Superman can be unlocked from the shop by spending Gleamium or Fighter currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock Superman in MultiVersus:

Using fighter currency

Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does Superman cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Superman from the shop.

All MultiVersus Superman variants and prices

Additional skins for Superman can be unlocked by spending Gleamium. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Superman has appeared in many different forms throughout the years. Some of those outfits can be purchased in MultiVersus to customize his in-game look.

Here’s a list of all Superman’s variants with their prices:

Superman Variants Price Black Lantern Superman 2000 Gleamium One Million Superman 1500 Gleamium Lovestruck Superman 800 Gleamium Ugly Sweater Superman 800 Gleamium Gotham Guardian Superman 500 Gleamium Tooniverse Superman 500 Gleamium

Superman fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Superman:

Level Rewards 1 Superman Wins Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium

This concludes our MultiVersus Superman guide, listing everything you need to know about this character from DC.

