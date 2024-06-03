  • home icon
MultiVersus Superman guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Ayush Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2024 14:17 GMT
Superman is a Tank character in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Superman is a Tank character in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

DC's strongest superhero, MultiVersus Superman, is also one of the strongest Tank class characters. Superman has solid area coverage moves and can absorb a lot of attacks, thanks to his Tank class. The Kryptonian is one of the fun characters to play, as his special moves allow you to shoot lasers, freeze opponents, and even fly across. He has exceptional stage recovery and can even act like a Bruiser character in MultiVersus with his powerful melee attacks and special moves.

If you’re planning to main MultiVersus Superman, this guide will show the best attack combos, perks, and everything else you need to know about him.

Best combos for MultiVersus Superman

Superman has fast combos that deal with good knockback on opponents. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Superman has fast combos that deal with good knockback on opponents. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Superman is a strong Tank character in MultiVersus with high defense capabilities and damaging melee attacks. His Heat Vision is a crucial part of most of his combos in the game which not only does decent damage but also is important for closing distance between your opponent.

also-read-trending Trending

Here’s a list of the best Superman combos in the game:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Air Launch combo

S + K key, W + J key, space, W + J key

X button, down + triangle button, up + square button, X button, up + square button


A button, down + Y button, up + X button, A button, up + X button

Floor Smash combo

Space, S + K key, S + J key, S + J key

X button, down + triangle button, down + square button, down + square button

A button, down + Y button, down + X button, down + X button

Knockback Combo

A/D + J key, J key, S key + K key, space, A/D + K key

Left/right + square button, square button, down + triangle button, X button, left/right + triangle button

Left/right + X button, X button, down + Y button, A button, left/right + Y button

Knockout Combo

Space, space, S + K key, W + J key

X button, X button, down + triangle button, up + square button

A button, A button, down + Y button, up + X button

Superman move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Superman’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Super-Punch

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

For Justice!

Hold A/D + J key

Hold Left/Right + Square key

Hold Left/Right + X key

Ground

Kryptonian Kombo

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

Overhead Strike

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

Downward Swing

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Bullet Barrage

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Flying Swing

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Up and Away!

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

Flying Haymaker

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Ice Breath

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

Locomotive Charge

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Meteor Liftoff

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

Heat Vision

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Ice Breath

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman!

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Go Long!

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

Aerial Heat Vision

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for MultiVersus Superman

Using specific perks can greatly power up Superman. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Using specific perks can greatly power up Superman. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Superman already deals great damage and high knockback. Hence, focusing on utility or team-boosting perks will be a better option than going for a pure offense build.

Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Superman:

Perk Type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Team Perk

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

Strong Perk

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

Standard Perk

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

Superman perk list

Here’s a list of all of Superman’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Free

Sniper Punch

Superman’s aim punch range is extended. The knockback is increased for long range but decreased for close quarters.

1500 perk currency

Break the Ice

Superman deals additional damage to opponents inflicted with Ice debuff.

1500 perk currency

Team perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out

Free

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

1000 perk currency

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Free

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you

1000 perk currency

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

Free


Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

1000 perk currency

How to unlock Superman in MultiVersus

Superman can be unlocked from the shop by spending Gleamium or Fighter currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Superman can be unlocked from the shop by spending Gleamium or Fighter currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock Superman in MultiVersus:

  • Using fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does Superman cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Superman from the shop.

All MultiVersus Superman variants and prices

Additional skins for Superman can be unlocked by spending Gleamium. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Additional skins for Superman can be unlocked by spending Gleamium. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Superman has appeared in many different forms throughout the years. Some of those outfits can be purchased in MultiVersus to customize his in-game look.

Here’s a list of all Superman’s variants with their prices:

Superman Variants

Price

Black Lantern Superman

2000 Gleamium

One Million Superman

1500 Gleamium

Lovestruck Superman

800 Gleamium

Ugly Sweater Superman

800 Gleamium

Gotham Guardian Superman

500 Gleamium

Tooniverse Superman

500 Gleamium

Superman fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Superman:

Level

Rewards

1

Superman Wins Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

This concludes our MultiVersus Superman guide, listing everything you need to know about this character from DC.

