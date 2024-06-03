  • home icon
  • MultiVersus Harley Quinn guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Ayush Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2024 12:24 GMT
Harley Quinn deals good damage but her combos require practice (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Harley Quinn is an Assassin class character in MultiVersus who uses her baseball bat, hammer, and gun to deal damage. She’s a very fun character to play with great front-loaded damage, fast recovery, and projectile attacks. As an Assassin, she can pull off some insanely fast knockouts with her high-damaging melee combos but her comparatively slower speed and survivability is something that you should keep in mind.

Navigating this character will require some practice but when handled well, she emerges as one of the strongest Assassin class characters in the game. So, if you plan to main Harley Quinn in the game, this guide will show you her best attack combos, perks, and everything else you must know about her.

Practicing Harley&#039;s combos can significantly enhance your damage (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Harley Quinn is an Assassin character with strong melee and air combos. Her air mixups are a crucial part of her gameplay design but require practice to master. However, when mastered, these combos not only deal high damage but also apply Ignite debuff on opponents for even easier knockouts.

Here’s a list of the best Harley Quinn combos in the game:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Bomb Launch Combo

K key, K key + A/D, J + W key, Space, J + W key

Triangle button, triangle button + left/right, square button + up, X button, square button + up

Y button, Y button + left/right, X button + up, A button, X button + up


Baseball Bat Air Combo

J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + S key, J key

square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + down, square button

X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + down, X button

Ground Launch Combo

Space, J + S key, J + S key, J + W key, Space, J + S key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key

X button, square button + down, square button + down, square button + up, X button, square button + down, square button + down, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right

A button, X button + down, X button + down, X button + up, A button, X button + down, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right

Juggle Combo

K key, K + A/D key, J + W key, Space, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key

triangle button, triangle button + left/right, square button + up, X button, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right

Y button, Y button + left/right, X button + up, A button, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right

Harley Quinn move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Harley Quinn’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Whack!

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

Topsy-Turvey

Hold A/D + J key

Hold Left/Right + Square key

Hold Left/Right + X key

Ground

Clown Combo

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

Heads Up!

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

Slider

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Aerial Pummeler

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Flying Kicks

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Confetti Granade

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

Boxing Ringer

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Stuffie Bat

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

Prank Shot

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Batter Up!

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

Whack-In-A-Box!

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Stuffie Bat

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

Prank Shot

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Batter Up!

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

Whack-In-A-Box!

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for Harley Quinn in MultiVersus

Using specific perks can greatly power up Harley Quinn. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Harley Quinn already deals great damage and high knockback. Hence, focusing on defense or team-boosting perks will be a better option than going for offensive perks.

Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Harley Quinn:

Harley Quinn perk list

Here’s a list of all of Harley Quinn’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost

Free

Confetti Explosion

Harley’s Confetti debuff creates a large explosion that launches enemies

1500 perk currency

Glove Control

Harley can aim in the direction of her boxing glove

1500 perk currency

Smooth Moves

Harley’s ground and air side special also become dodges, giving her brief invulnerability frames.

1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk

Effect

Price

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out

Free

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage

1000 perk currency

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed

Free

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you

1000 perk currency

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage

Free


Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor

1000 perk currency

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemies stops them from using armor

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds

1000 perk currency

How to unlock Harley Quinn in MultiVersus

Harley Quinn can be unlocked by spending Gleamium or Fighter currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
There are a couple of ways to unlock Harley Quinn in the game:

  • Using fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does Harley Quinn cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Superman from the shop.

All Harley Quinn variants and price

Additional skins for Harley Quinn can be purchased in the shop (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Harley Quinn has appeared in many different outfits throughout the DC Universe. Some of those outfits can be purchased in MultiVersus to customize her in-game look.

Here’s a list of all Harley Quinn’s variants with their prices:

Harley Quinn Variants

Price

Beach Bash Harley Quinn

75000 Prestige

Mad Love Harley Quinn

1500 Gleamium

Love Rave Harley Quinn

800 Gleamium

Task Force X Harley Quinn

800 Gleamium

Clown Squad Harley Quinn

500 Gleamium

Tooniverse Harley Quinn

500 Gleamium

Harley Quinn fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering Harley Quinn in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Harley Quinn:

Level

Rewards

1

Harley Wins Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

Level 15+

300 Perk Currency

This concludes our Harley Quinn guide listing and everything you must know about this character from DC.

