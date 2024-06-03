MultiVersus Harley Quinn guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Harley Quinn is an Assassin class character in MultiVersus who uses her baseball bat, hammer, and gun to deal damage. She’s a very fun character to play with great front-loaded damage, fast recovery, and projectile attacks. As an Assassin, she can pull off some insanely fast knockouts with her high-damaging melee combos but her comparatively slower speed and survivability is something that you should keep in mind.

Navigating this character will require some practice but when handled well, she emerges as one of the strongest Assassin class characters in the game. So, if you plan to main Harley Quinn in the game, this guide will show you her best attack combos, perks, and everything else you must know about her.

Best combos for Superman in MultiVersus

Practicing Harley's combos can significantly enhance your damage (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Harley Quinn is an Assassin character with strong melee and air combos. Her air mixups are a crucial part of her gameplay design but require practice to master. However, when mastered, these combos not only deal high damage but also apply Ignite debuff on opponents for even easier knockouts.

Trending

Here’s a list of the best Harley Quinn combos in the game:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Bomb Launch Combo K key, K key + A/D, J + W key, Space, J + W key Triangle button, triangle button + left/right, square button + up, X button, square button + up Y button, Y button + left/right, X button + up, A button, X button + up

Baseball Bat Air Combo J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + S key, J key square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + down, square button X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + down, X button Ground Launch Combo Space, J + S key, J + S key, J + W key, Space, J + S key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key X button, square button + down, square button + down, square button + up, X button, square button + down, square button + down, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right A button, X button + down, X button + down, X button + up, A button, X button + down, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right Juggle Combo K key, K + A/D key, J + W key, Space, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key, J + A/D key triangle button, triangle button + left/right, square button + up, X button, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right, square button + left/right Y button, Y button + left/right, X button + up, A button, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right, X button + left/right

Harley Quinn move list combos

In this section, we’ll take a look at all of Harley Quinn’s individual melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Whack! J key Square key X key Ground Topsy-Turvey Hold A/D + J key Hold Left/Right + Square key Hold Left/Right + X key Ground Clown Combo A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground Heads Up! W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground Slider S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Aerial Pummeler J key Square key X key Air Flying Kicks A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Confetti Granade W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air Boxing Ringer S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Stuffie Bat K key Triangle key Y key Ground Prank Shot A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Batter Up! W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground Whack-In-A-Box! S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Stuffie Bat K key Triangle key Y key Air Prank Shot A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Batter Up! W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air Whack-In-A-Box! S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for Harley Quinn in MultiVersus

Using specific perks can greatly power up Harley Quinn. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Harley Quinn already deals great damage and high knockback. Hence, focusing on defense or team-boosting perks will be a better option than going for offensive perks.

Here’s a list of the best perks to use on Harley Quinn:

Harley Quinn perk list

Here’s a list of all of Harley Quinn’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost Free Confetti Explosion Harley’s Confetti debuff creates a large explosion that launches enemies 1500 perk currency Glove Control Harley can aim in the direction of her boxing glove 1500 perk currency Smooth Moves Harley’s ground and air side special also become dodges, giving her brief invulnerability frames. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out Free Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed Free Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage Free

Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting armored enemies stops them from using armor 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receive shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Harley Quinn in MultiVersus

Harley Quinn can be unlocked by spending Gleamium or Fighter currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

There are a couple of ways to unlock Harley Quinn in the game:

Using fighter currency

Using Gleamium (premium currency)

How much does Harley Quinn cost?

It costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium to unlock Superman from the shop.

All Harley Quinn variants and price

Additional skins for Harley Quinn can be purchased in the shop (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Harley Quinn has appeared in many different outfits throughout the DC Universe. Some of those outfits can be purchased in MultiVersus to customize her in-game look.

Here’s a list of all Harley Quinn’s variants with their prices:

Harley Quinn Variants Price Beach Bash Harley Quinn 75000 Prestige Mad Love Harley Quinn 1500 Gleamium Love Rave Harley Quinn 800 Gleamium Task Force X Harley Quinn 800 Gleamium Clown Squad Harley Quinn 500 Gleamium Tooniverse Harley Quinn 500 Gleamium

Harley Quinn fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering Harley Quinn in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Harley Quinn:

Level Rewards 1 Harley Wins Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Level 15+ 300 Perk Currency

This concludes our Harley Quinn guide listing and everything you must know about this character from DC.

Check out more game-related guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback