"They came at me with knives and daggers": Myth provides his best Joker impression on stream

Ali "Myth" Kabbani, a well-known Twitch streamer, recently showcased his best Joker impressions on stream. The Joker, a villain from the DC comics and the arch-nemesis of Batman, is a fan-favorite character.

Myth's performance embraced the instantly recognizable "Do You Wanna Know How I Got These Scars" monologue of the Joker, improvising the lines to fit the story of his narration. Myth's performance left his audience astonished.

"They came at me with knives and daggers, and words that would hurt my heart!''

Myth was playing League of Legends during his latest stream when he decided to take a break and set up music. Surfing through his playlist, he entertained his chat by singing goofily and doing impressions. However, he soon noticed a viewer in the chat telling him to "stick to gaming".

The streamer responded by putting on a Joker impression and narrating a story about his shift off Fortnite gaming:

"Stick to gaming? *puts on a Joker impression* Why don't you come here? Well, you wanna know how I got these emotional scars? Come, come here, I'll show you."

"Let's wind the clock back. 3 years ago, back when I was on top of the world. The kids loved me!"

Myth set a somber score from the Batman movie in the background, adding to the eccentricity of the character he had adopted. With his grand hand gestures and crazed facial expressions, Myth pulled his audience in closer as he told them about the gradual decline in his popularity as a Fortnite gamer.

"I used to play Fortnite every day, to thousands of viewers. And then one day, the kids decided that they don't like me anymore... They don't wanna watch my stream anymore."

Maintaining the character of the deranged villain from Batman, Myth's captivating performance kept his viewers uncomfortably enthralled. He continued his narration, mentioning how the viewers ultimately made him into their puppet.

"...They came at me with knives and daggers, and words that would hurt my heart! They scarred me up and made me their little puppet, so that one day I would forget all about the horrid things they'd done to me."

"Now, some people would think that this would break someone. But no, see, what doesn't kill you only makes you stranger."

Myth continued his story as he reverted his attention back to the League of Legends game. As the music rose towards its peak, Myth's performance also intensified. Mentioning how these incidents made him stronger and unbothered by trolls in his chats, Myth improvised the original script to match his story.

"That's why I am the way I am today. That's why I'm always smiling and unbothered of little f****** dorks in chat trying to ruin my day... One thing I've learned is that people only wanna see you fall on the ground. And when you're down, they'll eat you alive."

Myth seemed to immensely enjoy himself as he bopped his head to the music while giving a dramatic pause. Adopting a certain craze in his voice, Myth concluded his monologue by calling out content creators and their constant pleas for gaining clout and declaring the world as crazy.

"What is good? What is bad? I don't know. Who knows? The world just seems to be getting crazier. Crazy."

As he abruptly finished his performance, the music in the background was cut and Myth returned to playing League of Legends.

"I'm done."

Viewers who witnessed Myth's performance firsthand were enthralled by it. Despite feeling a mix of discomfort and intrigue, they consistently cheered Myth on.

Myth has provided his audience with an impressive impression of xQc in the past. Ironically, he was cosplaying the Joker while doing so.

Due to the recentness of the stream and the clip, no reactions from the online community could be provided.

