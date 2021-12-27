"You f**king psycho": Myth spots comment from viewer comparing him to Nazis after voicing take on VTubers

Ali "Myth" Kabbani was confused after spotting a bizarre message from one of his viewers following his comments regarding the intersection of VTubers and beauty standards.

The comment targeting him compared his views to a Nazi's point of view on makeup being used by women, after he voiced his issues with the way many VTuber models allegedly play into society's beauty standards and "male fantasies."

"Are you seriously trying to compare my stance to Nazi f**king Germany, you f**king psycho?"

Myth bans viewer comparing his mindset to that of a Nazi's

During his most recent stream, Ali "Myth" Kabbani went into a long discussion with his viewers regarding VTube models and society's beauty standards.

Towards the end of the discussion, Myth happened to see an inflammatory message sent in his Twitch chat that had him pause for a bit:

"Nazis 200: 'p*rn and makeup isn't real and women should stop' myth 2020: 'vtubers aren't real and it's bad for you'"

After Myth came across the message, he paused the video he was watching and laughed in confusion, repeating the message before adding on his commentary:

"Are you comparing me to Nazi f**king Germany? Are you seriously trying to compare my stance to Nazi Germany, you f**king psycho?"

Myth banned the viewer moments later, horrified by what he had just read.

Myth states his opinion on VTube models that "pander" to certain audiences

Myth's discussion on beauty standards and VTuber models was more focused on the inadvertent impact of the physical design of the models themselves, rather than directly equating VTube models as a bad or negative thing.

He explained how he felt weirded out by how the models often appear younger in age but contain certain characteristics of older females.

"A lot of the VTuber models are the- your classic, low-key, childish looking, very young featured, big t***y sometimes, you know, like, very featured models. Very f**king off-putting."

He also went on to make a tangent about VTuber models that intentionally or unintentionally pander to male "fantasies" and societal beauty standards. When a viewer brought up how VTubers aren't trying to change society's beauty standards through their characters, Myth clarified his stance:

"The people that also support VTubers and people that are all into them, people that are crazy about VTubers and how it's, like, low-key the future, and the people that play, like, games with them, whatever, blah blah blah, and support those streams and are super crazy about them are the same people that would agree that, like, our beauty standards are kinda f***ked up."

"But then you have literal VTuber models being made to perfection so that they could appeal to obviously, like, the Twitch f**king fantasy."

Mid-rant, Myth also stated that he knows that not every VTube model falls into this category that he is specifically mentioning.

Many popular Twitch streamers who have used face-cameras throughout their careers have tried their own hand at being VTubers, including Felix "Pewdiepie" Kjellberg and Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

Edited by R. Elahi