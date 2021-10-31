Natus Vincere vs NIP at CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021 - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Natus Vincere and Ninjas in Pyjamas will lock horns at the CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major later tonight in a best-of-three series. The winner of this matchup will advance into the Champions stage of the Major.

The two sides are quite literally the top CS: GO teams of the world, Natus Vincere being #1 and NIP being #2 in the HLTV world rankings. PGL Stockholm Major 2021 will witness the battle of behemoths in the Legends stage itself.

PGL Stockholm Major is the biggest CS: GO tournament in over two years since the Starladder Berlin Major 2019. The 2021 Major boasts a huge prize pool of $2,000,000. Out of 24 teams participating in the Major, 16 remain as contenders for the title.

Everything CS: GO fans need to know ahead of NAVI vs NIP in PGL Stockholm Major

Predictions for Natus Vincere vs NIP in PGL Stockholm Major

When the two best teams in the world collide, CS: GO fans can expect a top-notch display of skill. While Natus Vincere is slightly favored to be the winner of this matchup based on previous head-to-head results and recent performance, it will not be a walk in the park for them.

Head-to-head results for Natus Vincere and NIP

Natus Vincere and NIP have met head-to-head in five CS: GO series since 2020. Na’Vi has won four of them, NIP’s only series victory being the one in ESL One Cologne 2020 Europe. However, the current lineup with Device hasn't seen NAVI in a matchup yet.

Recent results for Natus Vincere and NIP

Natus Vincere and Ninjas in Pyjamas both came into the CS: GO major as Legend teams, which means they jumped right into the Legends stage which started yesterday. Both of these teams have won their first two matches. Na’Vi’s victories were against Heroic (16-11) and Virtus.pro (16-4), while NIP won against MOUZ (16-12) and Astralis (16-1).

CS: GO rosters for Natus Vincere and NIP in PGL Stockholm Major

Natus Vincere:

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Denis "electronic" Sharipov

Kirill "Boombl4" Mikhaylov

Ilya "Perfecto" Zalutskiy

Valerii "b1t" Vakhovskyi

NIP:

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz

Nicolas "Plopski" Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus "hampus" Poser

Fredrik "REZ" Sterner

Linus "LNZ" Holtäng (stand-in)

When and where to watch Natus Vincere vs NIP

CS: GO fans can tune into PGL's official Twitch or YouTube stream to catch the action between NAVI and NIP from 9:45 pm IST/ 4:15 pm GMT on October 31, 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

