CS2 giants Natus Vincere and Vitality are all set to face each other in an epic semifinal showdown in BLAST Premier World Final 2023. This will be the second match of Day 4 in the Etihad Arena, at the heart of Abu Dhabi. CS2 fans are excited about this matchup since only one of the teams can secure a place in the Grand Final, while the other has to be satisfied with a top-4 finish.

Let’s have a look at some of the key factors that could be game-changers for both teams before they grace the stage with their presence.

NAVI vs. Vitality: Who will qualify for the CS2 BLAST Premier World Final 2023 Grand Final?

Match timings of the fourth day at BLAST Premier World Final 2023 (Image via X)

Prediction

Although the Ukrainian powerhouse Natus Vincere (NAVI) faltered on their first match-up against Vitality, they made a powerful comeback in the tournament. NAVI guaranteed themselves a spot in the semifinals by defeating ENCE and G2 Esports. Notably, s1mple's replacement, Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov, showed an impressive performance and got himself a spot on HLTV player of the week with six clutches.

NAVI will be looking forward to redeeming themselves through this matchup. It’s been a while since the team won a Counter-Strike tournament. Hence, they’ll be eager to bring the BLAST Premier World Final 2023 trophy home and gather some momentum ahead of 2024.

Vitality, being one of the top contenders at the World Final, had an effortless start to their campaign, securing flawless victories over NAVI and Cloud9. All eyes will be on Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, as he’s the key player on the team and is in good form.

Following their victory at the BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023, Vitality is all set to dominate the CS2 world again. Considering they already won over NAVI once at the ongoing event, the scales are tipped towards Vitality. They’ve shown immense dominance when it comes to a map like Anubis. Furthermore, under the leadership of apEX, the Rifler duo of Spinx and mezii have shown their true potential.

In conclusion, while NAVI will try to dominate the CS2 matchup, given Vitality's current form, there is a good chance that the French org will capitalize on NAVI's mistakes once again and secure a place in the Grand Final of BLAST Premier World Final 2023.

Head-to-head

NAVI and Vitality have faced each other only once in CS2. As the French powerhouse demolished NAVI earlier at the World Final, their head-to-head score stands at 1-0 in favor of Vitality.

BLAST Premier World Final 2023: NAVI vs Vitality rosters

Natus Vincere

NAVI Roster in BLAST Premier World Finals (Image via X)

Vitality

Vitality roster in BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 (Image via X)

Where to watch NAVI vs Vitality?

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) fans can watch the exciting matchup between NAVI and Vitality via BLASTPremier's Twitch and YouTube channels on Dec 16, 2023, at 7 am PST/ 4 pm CEST/ 8:30 pm IST.

NAVI vs Vitality via Twitch : Click here

: Click here NAVI vs Vitality via YouTube: Click here

