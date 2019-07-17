×
NBA 2K20: Release date and top 20 player ratings officially revealed

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
10   //    17 Jul 2019, 00:31 IST

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard top the ratings with 97 OVR apiece
LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard top the ratings with 97 OVR apiece

One of the most popular upcoming basketball simulation games, NBA 2K20, has finally announced the ratings of its top 20 players ahead of this year's release.

The game will be available on almost every gaming platform, including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 6th - while headlines were previously preoccupied with the two new cover stars for their newest installment, Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade.

The latter had just retired after an illustrious 16-year career, while Davis meanwhile was part of a blockbuster trade last month which saw him move to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he'll partner LeBron James next season. The top five players were revealed on Twitter by the company's official account, with more ratings emerging shortly afterwards:

Like last year, LeBron leads the list with a 97 overall rating - but has company for top spot alongside new LA Clipper Kawhi Leonard, shortly followed by MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is one rating lower than the pair and finds himself joint-third as a result. Without further ado though, let's take a look at the top 20 players by rating on NBA 2K20:

NBA 2K20 Top 20 Players by rating overall:

1 and 2: LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, both 97 OVR

3, 4, 5: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden, all 96

6: Stephen Curry, 95

7: Anthony Davis, 94

8: Paul George, 93

9: Damian Lillard, 92

10 and 11: Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving, 91

12 and 13: Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook, 90

14 and 15: Klay Thompson and Karl-Anthony Towns, 89

16, 17, 18, 19, 20: Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Blake Griffin - all 88 OVRs

What are your thoughts on the ratings, are they fair or harsh on specific players? Who has been snubbed altogether? Sound off in the comments below!

Also read: NBA 2K20 Wishlist: 5 features 2K should add to the next installment

As always, make sure you stick to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Video Game News.

NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kawhi Leonard NBA 2k19: News, Ratings & Updates
