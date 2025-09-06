NBA 2K26: Chicago Bulls player ratings

2K Games has already revealed the player ratings for the Chicago Bulls in its latest installment, NBA 2K26. The team, founded in 1966, has already won 6 titles out of 6 NBA Finals appearances. Currently, the Bulls are deemed a Tier 3 team with an overall rating of 79 as per the latest NBA rankings. Three players from the team have crossed the 80 rating mark, while others are still lagging.

This article highlights the ratings of Chicago Bulls players and more in NBA 2K26.

Complete list of the Chicago Bulls NBA 2K26 player ratings

The table below consists of the Chicago Bulls roster, along with their ratings in NBA 2K26:

# Player Country OVR 3PT DNK 1 Coby White United States 83 81 65 2 Josh Giddey Australia 82 81 65 3 Nikola Vucevic Montenegro 82 84 65 4 Matas Buzelis Lithuania / USA 79 79 89 5 Tre Jones United States 76 79 35 6 Kevin Huerter United States 76 82 65 7 Ayo Dosunmu United States 76 76 75 8 Zach Collins United States 75 73 65 9 Patrick Williams United States 75 77 65 10 Jalen Smith United States 75 74 80 11 Isaac Okoro United States 74 79 75 12 Jevon Carter United States 73 80 35 13 Dalen Terry United States 72 79 80 14 Julian Phillips United States 72 75 80 15 Noa Essengue France 72 70 80 16 Yuki Kawamura Japan 68 75 25 17 Emanuel Miller Canada 68 74 80 18 Lachlan Olbrich Australia 68 61 65

Coby White has shown a remarkable improvement over the previous year and has reached the highest rating of 83 on the team. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic, one of the oldest squad players, has seen a slight increase in his rating from 81 to 82. However, Tre Jones, a well-known point guard, has underperformed this season, with his rating dropping from 78 to 76.

Coby White the top rated player in Chicago Bulls (Image via 2K Games)

Surprisingly, only three players have crossed the 80 rating mark, while others are still lagging in certain areas. Interestingly, Metas Buzelis has seen a huge improvement from 72 in NBA 2K25 to 79 in the latest installment. Despite being a Tier 3 team, the Chicago Bulls have a solid track record, and players can utilize the roster to make different strategies to outsmart opponents.

The title is now available to purchase across all platforms, offering four editions: Standard, WNBA, Superstar, and Leave No Doubt. Each edition has different features and cover art. The Standard and WNBA editions cost $69.99, while the Superstar variant is priced $99.99 across multiple platforms.

