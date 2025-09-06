NBA 2K26: Chicago Bulls player ratings

By Pranoy Dey
Published Sep 06, 2025 20:22 GMT
Here is a table of Chicago Bulls player ratings for NBA 2k26. (Image via 2K Games)

2K Games has already revealed the player ratings for the Chicago Bulls in its latest installment, NBA 2K26. The team, founded in 1966, has already won 6 titles out of 6 NBA Finals appearances. Currently, the Bulls are deemed a Tier 3 team with an overall rating of 79 as per the latest NBA rankings. Three players from the team have crossed the 80 rating mark, while others are still lagging.

This article highlights the ratings of Chicago Bulls players and more in NBA 2K26.

Complete list of the Chicago Bulls NBA 2K26 player ratings

The table below consists of the Chicago Bulls roster, along with their ratings in NBA 2K26:

#PlayerCountryOVR3PTDNK
1Coby WhiteUnited States838165
2Josh GiddeyAustralia828165
3Nikola VucevicMontenegro828465
4Matas BuzelisLithuania / USA797989
5Tre JonesUnited States767935
6Kevin HuerterUnited States768265
7Ayo DosunmuUnited States767675
8Zach CollinsUnited States757365
9Patrick WilliamsUnited States757765
10Jalen SmithUnited States757480
11Isaac OkoroUnited States747975
12Jevon CarterUnited States738035
13Dalen TerryUnited States727980
14Julian PhillipsUnited States727580
15Noa EssengueFrance727080
16Yuki KawamuraJapan687525
17Emanuel MillerCanada687480
18Lachlan OlbrichAustralia686165
Coby White has shown a remarkable improvement over the previous year and has reached the highest rating of 83 on the team. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic, one of the oldest squad players, has seen a slight increase in his rating from 81 to 82. However, Tre Jones, a well-known point guard, has underperformed this season, with his rating dropping from 78 to 76.

Coby White the top rated player in Chicago Bulls (Image via 2K Games)

Surprisingly, only three players have crossed the 80 rating mark, while others are still lagging in certain areas. Interestingly, Metas Buzelis has seen a huge improvement from 72 in NBA 2K25 to 79 in the latest installment. Despite being a Tier 3 team, the Chicago Bulls have a solid track record, and players can utilize the roster to make different strategies to outsmart opponents.

The title is now available to purchase across all platforms, offering four editions: Standard, WNBA, Superstar, and Leave No Doubt. Each edition has different features and cover art. The Standard and WNBA editions cost $69.99, while the Superstar variant is priced $99.99 across multiple platforms.

