NBA 2K26: Chicago Bulls player ratings

2K Games has already revealed the player ratings for the Chicago Bulls in its latest installment, NBA 2K26. The team, founded in 1966, has already won 6 titles out of 6 NBA Finals appearances. Currently, the Bulls are deemed a Tier 3 team with an overall rating of 79 as per the latest NBA rankings. Three players from the team have crossed the 80 rating mark, while others are still lagging.
This article highlights the ratings of Chicago Bulls players and more in NBA 2K26.
Complete list of the Chicago Bulls NBA 2K26 player ratings
The table below consists of the Chicago Bulls roster, along with their ratings in NBA 2K26:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Coby White has shown a remarkable improvement over the previous year and has reached the highest rating of 83 on the team. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic, one of the oldest squad players, has seen a slight increase in his rating from 81 to 82. However, Tre Jones, a well-known point guard, has underperformed this season, with his rating dropping from 78 to 76.
Read more: "He never beating the allegations" - Fans go wild as Ja Morant’s grenade celebration officially lands in 2K26
Surprisingly, only three players have crossed the 80 rating mark, while others are still lagging in certain areas. Interestingly, Metas Buzelis has seen a huge improvement from 72 in NBA 2K25 to 79 in the latest installment. Despite being a Tier 3 team, the Chicago Bulls have a solid track record, and players can utilize the roster to make different strategies to outsmart opponents.
Also read: 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 update: Release date and all fixes explored
The title is now available to purchase across all platforms, offering four editions: Standard, WNBA, Superstar, and Leave No Doubt. Each edition has different features and cover art. The Standard and WNBA editions cost $69.99, while the Superstar variant is priced $99.99 across multiple platforms.
Check out the links below for more NBA 2k26 guides and news from Sportskeeda:
- 2K26 system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored
- "Worst 2K cover of all time" - NBA fans react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being named NBA 2K26 cover athlete
- 2K26 system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored
- Best NBA 2K26 controller settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.