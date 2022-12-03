Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for GTX 1660 Ti

Need for Speed Unbound is undoubtedly superior to its prequel in several aspects. This racing game features some of the most innovative art and audio designs in the NFS series thus far. With its graffiti-like art style, which sets it apart from other titles in the series, it has intrigued and impressed longtime fans.
Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti was a great choice for 1080p gaming in its early days. It performed exceedingly well for the majority of triple-A games and esports titles. However, with games getting more sophisticated over time, the GPU now has to make minor compromises to get satisfactory results.
This guide covers every setting required for Need for Speed Unbound to guarantee the best possible framerates on a GTX 1660 Ti while preserving visual fidelity.
GTX 1660 Ti handles Need for Speed Unbound without any major compromises
The GTX 1660 Ti was a fairly strong GPU back when it launched, becoming popular as the ideal 1080p graphics card for players who weren't interested in ray tracing. You will be happy to know that it holds up well even now and can run Need for Speed Unbound without any hassle.
However, while the GTX 1660 Ti is capable of handling the new title in 1080p ultra settings, you are recommended to drop the visual quality a bit for smoother frames.
Here are the best settings for NFS Unbound on a GTX 1660 Ti:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Effects Detail: High
- Geometry Detail: High
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: High
- Vegetation Detail: High
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: Medium
These settings will provide gamers with the best possible experience, striking a balance between good visuals and decent framerates. It is recommended that you use the latest Nvidia Drivers (version 527.37) since they are optimized for the game. Moreover, you can utilize AMD FSR 2.0 to boost framerates or go for higher graphics options.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
The system requirements for Need for Speed Unbound don't call for very expensive hardware, and the game will run well on any GPU, beginning with the GTX 1050 Ti or the RX 570.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
The settings mentioned above will ensure an optimal experience for all types of players. However, you should always tinker with the settings to get the most out of the game, be it for higher framerates or enhanced visual quality.