Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for GTX 1660 Ti

Need for Speed Unbound is undoubtedly superior to its prequel in several aspects. This racing game features some of the most innovative art and audio designs in the NFS series thus far. With its graffiti-like art style, which sets it apart from other titles in the series, it has intrigued and impressed longtime fans.

Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti was a great choice for 1080p gaming in its early days. It performed exceedingly well for the majority of triple-A games and esports titles. However, with games getting more sophisticated over time, the GPU now has to make minor compromises to get satisfactory results.

This guide covers every setting required for Need for Speed Unbound to guarantee the best possible framerates on a GTX 1660 Ti while preserving visual fidelity.

GTX 1660 Ti handles Need for Speed Unbound without any major compromises

The GTX 1660 Ti was a fairly strong GPU back when it launched, becoming popular as the ideal 1080p graphics card for players who weren't interested in ray tracing. You will be happy to know that it holds up well even now and can run Need for Speed Unbound without any hassle.

However, while the GTX 1660 Ti is capable of handling the new title in 1080p ultra settings, you are recommended to drop the visual quality a bit for smoother frames.

Here are the best settings for NFS Unbound on a GTX 1660 Ti:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Effects Detail: High

High Geometry Detail: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: High

High Vegetation Detail: High

High Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: Medium

These settings will provide gamers with the best possible experience, striking a balance between good visuals and decent framerates. It is recommended that you use the latest Nvidia Drivers (version 527.37) since they are optimized for the game. Moreover, you can utilize AMD FSR 2.0 to boost framerates or go for higher graphics options.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

The system requirements for Need for Speed Unbound don't call for very expensive hardware, and the game will run well on any GPU, beginning with the GTX 1050 Ti or the RX 570.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

320 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

The settings mentioned above will ensure an optimal experience for all types of players. However, you should always tinker with the settings to get the most out of the game, be it for higher framerates or enhanced visual quality.

