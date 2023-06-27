Neural Cloud Nascita banner - Release date, new events, and more

Neural Cloud, a spin-off sequel to Girls’ Frontline, will introduce fresh content for players this month. After the server maintenance on June 27, 2023, the title will release new banners, events, projections, and other content. Although no new dolls are on the banners, players have a higher chance of obtaining higher-tier characters.

The new Targeted Search - Shadow of Night City banner features Nascita. She is a 3-star and will have an increased drop rate for a limited period. Additionally, players can obtain other 3-star characters from the said banner. The title will also features a new mode, furniture sets, event missions, and more. That said, this article provides all the details needed about the latest content.

Neural Cloud: New banners, events, and other features

Neural Cloud is a quasi-idle RPG title with elements of strategy, roguelike, and tower defense. There are over 60 dolls to choose from and use in battles. It receives regular updates, adding new banners, modes, projections, and more.

The title will receive a server maintenance on June 27, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm UTC -8. Players will not be able to log into the game during the period. After the downtime has ended, new banners, events, missions, characters, and several rewards will be waiting for the playerbase. Here are the details of the latest content:

Limited-time contents

New banners

There will be two new Targeted Search banners – Shadow of Night City and Blood-Honed Iron in this gacha game. They will go live in Neural Cloud after the maintenance period ends. The former features a 3-star Nascita doll with Evelyn, Chanzhi, Vee, Hubble, Nanaka, De Lacey, and Florence.

Meanwhile, Blood-Honed Iron features a 3-star Python doll with Gin, Banxsy, Florence, Aki, Evelyn, Vee, and Hubble. The two featured dolls will receive boosted drop rates during the period.

Neural Cloud Projection

The following Theater Retro Series Neural Cloud Projection will be featured until July 25, 2023, 18:29 (UTC -8):

Nanaka - Phantom of Music

Sakuya - Warming Nocturnal Fragrance

Fern - Fossilbusters

Wishing Starbridge Workshop

This event will provide several rewards upon clearing Event Stages and completing Mission List. Additionally, players can make various chocolates in the “Chocolate Factory" in this free-to-play game.

Magrasea Battle Pass - Season 9 will feature daily missions for collecting Activity Points and leveling up to earn generous rewards. Furthermore, the limited-time rerun for Starry Night Dreams Furniture Set will start after another maintenance ends on July 25, 2023, at 18:29 (UTC-8).

New content

The new Crevice Exploration Mode in Enigma Black Hole will be available after the maintenance. It will be unlocked after completing Enigma Sector Standard Mode Stage 4-15, where Energy Level Transition will be available.

Activating the Multi-channel battle and upgrading it to a certain level will grant Awakening Series Millau-Dreamy Aroma Neural Cloud projection. The Wishing Starbridge Series also features costumes for dolls, including Kuro, Daiyan, Chanzhi, Simo, Fern, and more. They are obtainable from the Wishing Starbridge Workshop event in this Girls' Frontline spin-off.

Chelsea’s Arma Inscripta Firewalker Spirit will be available, enabling upgrades to her skills and overall combat abilities. Players can also acquire Sockdolager’s Neural Fragment from the Supplies shop in Neural Cloud.

