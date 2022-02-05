New BAR assault rifle loadout is unstoppable in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has incorporated a huge arsenal under its belt. There's a wide range of assault rifles to choose from, and almost all weapons are subject to buffs and nerfs.

The BAR assault rifle recently caught the attention of most players despite being nerfed in Season One. P4wnyhof, a Warzone streamer on Twitch, has found a loadout that makes the weapon unstoppable in close-quarters combat.

The BAR assault rifle loadout packs a huge rate of fire in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

The BAR assault rifle started to make its way into the meta when the Automaton was nerfed by the developers of Warzone. However, its run was shortlived and the developers decided to nerf the BAR as well in Season One with the release of Caldera.

However, P4wnyhof has found a loadout that increases the rate of fire of the gun by a substantial amount. Here is his full list of attachments for the BAR assault rifle:

Muzzle : Recoil Boosted

: Recoil Boosted Barrel : CGC 30” XL

: CGC 30” XL Optic : ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock : Chariot WR

: Chariot WR Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags

: 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Hardscope

: Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

From his list of attachments, the 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags, Recoil Booster Muzzle, and Lengthened Ammo type helps to increase the rate of fire of the gun. He further explains in his video how this weapon turns out to have "Zero Visual Recoil" after using this particular loadout.

BAR fans definitely need to try this loadout in Caldera and check for themselves how well it performs. Situations like spraying down enemies in close-range do take place quite often in Call of Duty: Warzone, and this loadout provides for that.

P4wnyhof is a regular Warzone streamer on Twitch and has in-depth knowledge of the game and its weapons. Here's a recoil and accuracy guide from him:

It has also been leaked recently that an aircraft capable of destroying Buy Stations and Loadout Drops will make its way into the game. The leak is yet to be officially confirmed by the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, and fans should take this information with a grain of salt.

