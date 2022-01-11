New Destiny 2 Witch Queen trailer showcases Savathun's Throne World 

Destiny 2 is running in its extension period of Season 15 as Bungie delayed the release of Witch Queen. However, the community received some surprising footage from the company ahead of this week's reset.

Players have been eagerly waiting for the expansion, as it has been rumored to be twice the size of Beyond Light in terms of both content and locations. With the newly released trailer for Savathun's Throne World, Guardians have tons of unseen footage to look forward to while they wait until February 22, 2021.

Bungie drops Destiny 2 Witch Queen trailer that showcases the upcoming location

Bungie dropped a cinematic trailer for the Witch Queen at The Game Awards 2021. There, the community got to see some footage of the returning Mars, alongside unknown ruins. A few leaks from a few months ago also revealed a few things from the expansion, which are all turning out to be true now.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Savathûn and her light-wielding Lucent Brood await in The Witch Queen.



// 2.22.22 Take back the light.Savathûn and her light-wielding Lucent Brood await in The Witch Queen. bung.ie/witchqueen // 2.22.22 Take back the light.Savathûn and her light-wielding Lucent Brood await in The Witch Queen.bung.ie/witchqueen // 2.22.22 https://t.co/3fuOXMA4G2

Regarding the in-game content, players already know about the void rework and the weapons crafting. With the latest announcement, Bungie teased a lot of things regarding one of the major locations known as Throne World.

As opposed to the dreadnaught in Destiny 1, Year 5 content appears to be a full-fledged open world with numerous fast travel locations.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Seek the truth in Savathûn’s Throne World.



// 2.22.22 A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor.Seek the truth in Savathûn’s Throne World. bung.ie/witchqueen // 2.22.22 A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor.Seek the truth in Savathûn’s Throne World.bung.ie/witchqueen // 2.22.22 https://t.co/lP6pokNqFw

The original description of Savathun's Throne World states:

A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathun's Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of terrifying power. From the foundation of her glistening palace to the gnarled roots in the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Seek the truth and learn that this place, mystery makes its home in both the Darkness and the Light.

Savathun's clone in the new trailer (Image via Bungie)

Judging from the trailer, players might have to initiate an upcoming raid from this location as well. There have been rumors of the raid taking place inside the fractured pyramid as well.

Bungie also revealed the name of the upcoming exotic Submachine Gun. It is called "Osteo Striga", and will be available to everyone who has pre-purchased the Witch Queen expansion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Destiny 2 Witch Queen will be available to all the players starting February 22, 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi