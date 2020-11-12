New mode in Among Us: Murder She Wrote, rules, formats, and other details

Among Us is a murder mystery party style game that consists of a minimum of four and a maximum of 10 players in a lobby, where players are assigned the roles of crewmates stuck in a spaceship, including one or more impostors who need to kill the entire crew to win the game.

Undoubtedly, Among Us is the trending game of 2020, and somehow the majority of the players are now bored with the same style of classic gameplay and want some new modes to spice up the game.

Among Us fans recently came up with many interesting and new thrilling modes for the game. Murder, She Wrote, is one of the latest modes introduced by fans, and the title is totally inspired by the American crime drama television series originally released on September 30, 1984.

In this article, we take a look at the new set of rules, formats, and other in-game settings that are necessary to alter in Among Us.

How to play the Murder, She Wrote mode in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Note: The Murder, She Wrote mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. This mode is unofficial, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

Among us Discussion Menu

Rules to follow:

Impostor/s can sabotage the map.

Crewmates can fix the sabotages.

Crewmates need to finish all their tasks as soon as possible.

After a dead body is reported no one is allowed to answer any questions.

Only the cremate reporting the body can answer all the questions.

Every other player can ask questions but the person who reported the dead body can only respond.

Now, let us take a look into the in-game settings of the custom Murder, She Wrote mode.

In-game settings

The in-game settings to follow in Murder, She Wrote mode are:

In-game settings in Murder, She Wrote mode

Player Speed - 1.5x

Crewmate Vision - 1.0x

Impostor Vision - 1.0x

Kill Cooldown - 30 seconds

Kill Distance - Short

Visual Tasks - On

Common tasks - 2

Long tasks - 3

Short tasks - 5

This mode in Among Us is super fun to play with friends as only one person who reported the body can respond to the followed up questions and hence the other crewmates are led by the vision of that person, which may be deceiving or true vice-versa. This either assists the impostor/s in their gameplay or paves a difficult way for them as the person reporting, states what he/she witnessed during the game.

