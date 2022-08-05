5 professional athletes who have livestreamed on Twitch

Twitch has grown exponentially over the past decade or so. With the pandemic and lockdown, many celebrities have temporarily shifted to livestreaming for leisure or to spend time.

Others have also been using Twitch streaming to generate money for different charitable organizations. Athletes often become the main attraction among the many celebrities to have tried their hands at streaming.

Many footballers, F1 drivers, basketballers, etc., were confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a hike in livestreaming from their end.

Five athletes who have tried their hands at Twitch

1) Sergio Aguero

The former Manchester City forward is presently the most followed Twitch streamer among athletes, with over 4 million followers. Unfortunately, Sergio Aguero suffered a cardiac arrhythmia that forced him to retire earlier than he had planned.

His early retirement, however, did not go to waste as he is a consistent streamer nowadays. Most of his streams include playing games such as FIFA 22, Fall Guys, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

His username on Twitch is SLAKUN10. He also uses it as a platform to speak about various topics around the world of sports.

2) Neymar Jr.

The second name on this list comes from yet another ex-Barcelona player. Neymar Jr. is the 2nd most followed athlete on the platform.

He has a massive fan base with over 1.9 million followers. Like Aguero, Neymar has played games like FIFA 22, PUBG, Among Us, and COD.

In fact, Neymar was part of a recent PUBG event organized by Krafton a couple of days ago. The DESTON RISE event was livestreamed by PUBG on Twitch, with Neymar playing a custom lobby.

He was part of a side that reached the final circle of the first two matches on the new PUBG map.

3) Lando Norris

Shifting from football to Formula 1, the 3rd person to feature on the list is none other than McLaren driver Lando Norris. The Englishman is quite frequent on gaming platforms.

He has even collaborated with other streamers and YouTubers such as Zerkaa, Vikkstar, and W2S.

Lando has over 1.3 million followers. He plays racing simulators and other shooter games such as COD and Fortnite. He has also streamed games like Among Us with other streamers and makes IRL streams.

4) Charles Leclerc

Staying on the racing track, the 4th most followed athlete on Twitch is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. He has had a great season and is in contention to compete for the title with Max Verstappen. However, he is not too shabby behind the computer screen as well.

Leclerc has made several streams in the past, playing F1 with colleagues such as George Russell, Lando Norris, and Luca Salvadori. He also has a custom-made drive set up in his gaming room, where he streams.

Leclerc started streaming mostly during the quarantine period and has also played other games such as Fortnite and COD.

5) JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu is among the most comical and entertaining athletes on Twitch. His channel also boasts upwards of 200K followers. The American footballer plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is a massive fan of video games.

He has often found livestreaming various titles such as COD and Fortnite. He also has a strange yet recognizable username in Fortnite called DogWaterKIDD.

He has previously streamed with other recognizable names such as Ninja, Drake, and Travis Scott.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

