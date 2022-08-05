"I really don't see the point of hiding it"- Charles Leclerc suggests F1 drivers own up to their mistakes instead of making 'excuses'

Charles Leclerc has had a difficult start to the 2022 season, with the French Grand Prix specifically being one of the most frustrating moments of the year so far. The young driver admitted to making a mistake that resulted in a crash that cost him the race.

Leclerc later emphasized that he does not understand drivers who make excuses or refuse to own up to their errors. Speaking in an interview with the BBC about making mistakes during a race, he said:

“Every individual will react in a different way. This is my way of reacting to it. And I’ve always felt the benefit of being honest with yourself and just grow from it. I really don’t see the point of hiding it. And sometimes it is so obvious to everybody that the mistake comes from driver, I just don’t understand the drivers that are trying to have excuses with the wind or whatsoever.”

“I mean, sometimes it can happen. One out of 200 crashes, you’ll get something very strange happen. But I just don’t like to lose time with finding excuses, because that’s exactly when you start to lose time, and you just don’t go forward. This is also good for the people that are working around me because they know that whenever I’m going to do a mistake, I’m gonna be very honest and I hope that is going to be the same for them. So then everybody can just learn quicker and it is the case in Ferrari.”

In a media interaction ahead of the next race in Hungary, Charles Leclerc admitted that he had no wish to dwell on his mistakes from the 2022 F1 French GP. The Ferrari driver said:

“There’s nothing that will help me, dwelling on my mistake or staying in the past on that mistake. No, I did that mistake, it cost me lots of points, I’m aware of it, and that’s it. Now, I just need to move on, focus 100 per cent for this weekend, try to do the best possible, try to win this race, and then I’m sure it will go well.”

Unfortunately, as a result of a questionable call taken by Ferrari for Leclerc during the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, he only managed to secure a sixth-place finish at the Hungaroring last weekend.

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari need to "get better as a whole"

Charles Leclerc was left frustrated once again at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP last weekend, where Ferrari's tire strategy cost the Monegasque a potential race win.

In a post-race media interaction, the 24-year-old admitted that the team needs to take the summer break to analyze their mistakes to improve for the second half of the season. He said:

“A race like this is frustrating and we need to get better as a whole. It feels like there is always something going wrong – reliability, mistakes, whatever. We need to be better at putting a weekend together. Now, we will try to use the few days we have to reset, but also try to analyse and understand where we need to be better and what we can do to be better because it is extremely important.”

With Max Verstappen taking his eighth race win in Hungary, where Charles Leclerc finished sixth, the Dutchman now enjoys an 80-point advantage over the Ferrari driver in the drivers' standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far