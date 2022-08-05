10 most underrated Fortnite collaboration skins of all time

Fortnite has more than 1500 different skins as of Chapter 3 Season 3. Out of these, 50% are collaborative.

Over the last few years, the game has shifted its focus from developer-designed originals to collaboration skins that appeal to a wider audience and can attract new players.

While collaboration skins are made to pander to the audience, this does not prevent them from being overlooked. This article lists some of the most underrated Fortnite collaboration skins of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer

J Balvin, Renee and 8 other Fortnite skins that are often overlooked

1) Psycho Bandit

Anybody who has ever played the Borderlands series loves the Psycho Bandit skin. It turns characters into the iconic figure from Gearbox Software's popular series.

This cosmetic was released in Fortnite Chapter X. Part of the Mayhem set, it saw a limited run and was a redeemable skin.

Those who purchased Borderlands 3 via Epic Games were able to claim this outfit for free, while others were able to purchase it for 2000 V-bucks.

Introduced as an Epic outfit, the skin was later inducted into the Gaming Legend Series.

2) J Balvin

The Prince of Reggaeton found himself in Fortnite as an Icon Series outfit. J Balvin joined a long line of musicians that have been inducted into the game via cosmetics.

Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7, J Balvin was one of the most sought-after Icon Series skins in the game. Available for 2000 V-bucks in the item shop when listed, the skin has two different edit styles that take cues from Balvin's Party Royale concert.

3) Bruno Mars

The Bruno Mars skin was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1. The musician made his entry into the game with his ensemble called Silk Sonic.

Available for 1800 V-bucks when listed, the Bruno Mars skin is part of the Silk Sonic bundle that can be purchased for 2700 V-Bucks. Players were also able to unlock it for free by competing in the Silk Sonic Tournament in February 2022. The bundle comes with three different edit styles.

4) Aquaman

The King of Atlantis came to the game in Chapter 2 Season 3. Part of the Aquaman set, the undisputed King of the Sea was part of the season's Battle Pass, which cost 950 V-Bucks. Players were able to unlock the DC series skin by completing five Aquaman challenges.

The outfit was styled after Jason Momoa, who played the character in DC's extended universe. It came with an Arthur Curry edit style.

5) Dude

Dude is a beefier in-game rendering of Ryan Reynolds’ character, Guy, in the movie Free Guy.

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, this skin was part of the Free Guy set and was available for 1200 V-Bucks.

6) Naomi Osaka

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka was one of the first female athletes to be inducted into Fortnite's Icon Series.

Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, the skin is part of the Naomi Osaka set and can be purchased for 2000 V-Bucks when listed.

Some players were able to unlock this skin for free by competing in the Naomi Osaka Cup tournament held in March 2022.

7) Renee

Fortnite has had a handful of collaborations with clothing brands. In the past, brands like Air Jordan and Balenciaga have made their way into the game.

However, with Moncler, the game forayed into the verticals of tactical gear, which seemed more appropriate for in-game use. Moncler is an adventure-clothing company that specializes in high-altitude clothing and gear.

To commemorate their partnership with Moncler, Fortnite released the Renee skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. Renee is nothing more than a model to showcase a reactive outfit that has two different edit styles. The skin can be purchased for 1800 V-Bucks when listed.

8) Batman who laughs

This hybrid of both Batman and the Joker is the most interesting DC series outfit in Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8, the skin is part of the Dark Multiverse set. It can be bought for 1500 V-Bucks when listed.

Since the character was inspired by Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, those who purchased the comic book were able to redeem the skin for free.

9) Chani

The Chani Kynes skin was released in Chapter 2 Season 8 to commemorate the film DUNE and was available for 1500 V-Bucks when listed. It was last seen more than 250 days ago.

The outfit was styled after actress Zendaya, who portrayed the Fremen member in the 2021 film. The 25-year-old has two different Fortnite skins styled after her. The first is Chani from DUNE, and the second is MJ from SpiderMan: No Way Home.

10) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Introduced in the final leg of Chapter 3 Season 2, the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin laid the premise for the upcoming Battle Pass.

The skin was launched in time to commemorate the television series of the same name. It was styled after Ewan McGregor, who plays the titular role in the Disney+ series.

Available for 1600 V-Bucks when listed, this outfit is part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi set.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far