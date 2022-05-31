Fortnite player discovers a heart drawn on Obi-Wan's skull, leaves everyone dumbfounded

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the most hyped skins for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The Jedi Master had been rumored for some time and was finally added a while ago. Given that the mini-series has gone live as well, the sale's numbers are bound to be good.

With the show taking a deep-dive into the time period when Darth Vader was ruling with an iron fist, there's all the more reason to buy the skin. To be fair, his cosmetics are truly worth the cost. While some have complained that a proper cloak is needed, for most, the crossover is well-worth the V-Bucks.

Nevertheless, as the debate raged, a Reddit user managed to zoom in a bit too much on the Obi-Wan skin and received the shock of their life. It would seem that someone from Epic Games added a few secret touches to the character's model.

Fortnite's Obi-Wan Kenobi character model has a few secrets that run skin-deep

Obi-Wan Kenobi is not popular in just Fortnite. The character has been around for decades and is embedded into pop-culture. In fact, the developers working on the skin were likely fans of the character.

While this cannot be stated with certainty, what can be said is that they etched the name "Liam" alongside an arrow-heart into Obi-Wan's head in Fortnite. Before readers begin to rage about how someone ruined the skin, it should be known that the skin looks fine.

If Reddit user Petergriffinscrableg had not zoomed into Obi-Wan's head, this neat little secret would never have been revealed. Whoever left the mark was clearly a huge Star Wars fan and wanted to showcase their love for the series.

What does the name "Liam" and the arrow-heart on Obi-Wan Kenobi's head mean?

Well, if an educated guess is to be taken, the name "Liam" is likely referring to Liam Nelson, the actor who portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn in the Star Wars franchise. He was Obi-Wan's Master and a fan-favorite of the series.

Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon shared a close bond as student and master. Perhaps the artist added the word "Liam" as a tiny tribute to the Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe - or perhaps it was just an elaborate joke.

One fan even stated that it was common practice for designers to leave their mark on their models in-game. Here's what a few fans had to say about the skin:

Nevertheless, since the etchings on the skin don't really affect the skin itself in terms of performance or aesthetics, it should not be a problem. If anything, this little quirk makes the skin more valuable to own in Fortnite.

Do other characters in Fortnite have something similar?

Currently, the Obi-Wan skin is the only one that has these markings, but then again, no one had thought to look before. Perhaps if players go looking now, they might find more memorabilia etched onto different skins.

Given how Epic Games enjoys embedding hints and breadcrumbs, there could be hundreds of potential skins with peculiar markings.

If this statement holds true, more cosmetics with these markings will be revealed by loopers over time. Until then, the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin featuring a tribute to Liam Neeson will have to suffice.

