10 Hall of Fame Fortnite skins that are iconic

There is no denying that Fortnite has an excess of unique and creative skins, which clearly equates to a large chunk of Epic Games' profit. Although there are many drool-worthy cosmetic items in the game, outfits remain the most coveted. The latest Chapter 3 Season 3 is a testament to the developers' capacity to skillfully imbibe pop culture icons into Fortnite skins.

As of this season, Fortnite has an almost equal share of both original and collaborative outfits. While the original ones are loved and cherished by the community, the collaborative skins pander to a wide range of players and help in attracting more users to the game.

Collaborative skins cover a wide range of relevant characters. Interestingly, Epic Games has created a stand-alone category for iconic skins that outshine others. The Icon Series is probably the highest honor that can be conferred upon a character in the game. The article below will look at 10 of the best skins in Fortnite.

Chloe Kim, Ali-A, and other Iconic Fortnite skins

1) Ninja

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, certainly needs no introduction. Everyone within the Fortnite and gaming community in general is aware of this legendary streamer. Although he plays other games, Fortnite was the primary reason for his rise to success. As expected, he has contributed heavily to the community's growth.

To commemorate this, Epic Games inducted him into the Icon Series by releasing a skin based on his signature style. The skin was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1, and still does rounds in the Item Shop. Available at a price of 1500 V-bucks, this cool blue outfit offers three different edit styles and is reactive.

2) Loserfruit

Known affectionately to her fans as LuFu, Kathleen Veronica Belsten is an Australian Fortnite player and one of the most popular streamers in the world, with over 2.8 million followers on Twitch. Besides gaming, she’s an avid fitness enthusiast.

She was inducted into the Icon Series during Chapter 2 Season 3. Introduced as part of the Loserfruit set, the outfit takes style cues from the attire that she wore during the 2020 AO Summer Smash Cup. This first female Icon Series skin can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks.

3) Ali-A

Alastair Aiken, known as Ali-A, is a British YouTuber boasting a massive fan following, thanks to his Fortnite content. He is also the most recent internet personality to be added into the Icon Series.

Available for 1800 V-bucks, the Ali-A outfit is the most elaborative Icon Series cosmetic till date. It has seven different edit styles and two different emissive styles that can be opted for with four different emissive colors. This futuristic outfit was released in Chapter 3 Season 2.

4) Travis Scott (Astro Jack)

Epic Games never misses an opportunity to bank on a popular pop-culture figure, and the Astro Jack collab is the culmination of that same philosophy. The world-famous singer/songwriter made his way into the game as part of an amazing concert and was enshrined within the game as part of the Icon Series.

Travis Scott is one of the most popular skins in the game. Complete with his iconic hairstyle and Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 1 low-top sneakers, the outfit is very well-made. Introduced for a price of 1500 V-bucks, the skin is yet to return to the Item Shop. The skin also has an alternate style called Astro Jack, the official mascot of Scott's chartbuster album Astroworld.

5) Marshmello

The first ever inductee to the Icon Series, Marshemello is one of the most popular Fortnite skins. Being the harbinger of many firsts for the game, the skin has achieved a feat that cannot be paralleled with any other cosmetic item.

Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 7, this particular skin marked the start of various collaborations for Fortnite. The Marshmello skin is based on the design of the DJ's iconic masked look. Available only in one different edit style, this outfit can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks. Interestingly, it also has a Marishinobi iteration as well as a female skin called Marsha.

6) Ariana Grande

This famous pop sensation is no stranger to Fortnite. Besides being a player herself, Ariana Grande is more involved with the game than any other musician in the Icon Series. The record-breaking superstar headlined the Rift Tour and her performance was truly out of this world.

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the outfit bore a stark resemblance to Ariana herself. Complete with her iconic ponytail (reactive), the skin has one different edit style. Available for 2000 V-bucks, it also has a Spacefarer Ariana Grande Version, which has one different edit style and a selection of two different glow tints.

7) Lebron James

'King James' was the first ever NBA athlete to be added to the game. Although he didn't arrive as part of the NBA set, he was still in his basketball player avatar with his latest jersey number 6. In fact, the LeBron James outfit came with the Space Jam 2 collaboration.

Available in two versions, the James skin can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1500 V-bucks and 2000 V-bucks, respectively. The first one is the Tune Squad outfit that comes with the Space Jam uniform, and the second captures James' iconic get-up of shorts, sweatshirt, and a jacket.

Neymar Jr.

Straight out of Brazil, this Paris-Saint Germain player is the first and only soccer player in Fortnite. Neymar Jr. is a global sensation and is regarded as one of the best soccer players in the world. Although he does not enjoy massive popularity in the North American region, this is one of the most popular sports-themed outfits in Fortnite.

Styled after the colors of Brazil's national flag, the skin dons a football jersey and has one different edit style. Unlike other skins on the list, this one was offered as a reward for completing a limited-time event called the Neymar Jr. Challenge.

9) Chloe Kim

The two-time gold medalist snowboarded her way into the game during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The only Olympian in the Icon Series, the Chloe Kim outfit was available to unlock for free by participating in the Chloe Kim Cup.

Also available in the item shop for 1500 V-bucks, the outfit comes in three different edit styles. Designed as a snowsuit, the eclectic-colored outfit captures Chloe's wild spirit as a snowboarder.

10) Naomi Osaka

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka was the first ever female athlete to be inducted into the Icon Series. Available to unlock for free, the outfit was introduced during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with the Naomi Osaka cup.

It is also available for purchase at a price of 2000 V-bucks. Offered in one different edit style, the outfit is rather pompous, and truly captures Osaka's multi-faceted career and vivacious personality.

