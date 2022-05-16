Fortnite has been at the forefront of allowing creators to represent themselves in the game. From several tournaments to locker bundles, the game has always appreciated its player and creator community for their efforts.

Ali-A is one of the biggest content creators of the game, and it has been officially released that the streamer will be given his own cosmetic set in the game.

The set features an outfit with numerous selectable styles, a glider, a pickaxe, a back bling, a wrap, and a Diplodocus emote, which is one of his signature slangs. As the cosmetic set releases later this week in-game, players have the opportunity to get it for free.

How to get the Ali-A skin for free in Fortnite?

Top %: Ali-A Outfit + Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling Ali-A Cup Info:Duos🗺️ Zero BuildMay 18thPrizes:8 Points: Ali-A Army EmoticonTop %: Ali-A Outfit + Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling Ali-A Cup Info:👥 Duos🗺️ Zero Build⌛️ May 18th🏆 Prizes:8 Points: Ali-A Army EmoticonTop %: Ali-A Outfit + Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling https://t.co/DqhEFhoLWT

Fortnite is hosting a special Zero Build Duos Cup on May 18, 2022 dedicated to the streamer. The cup will feature across all regions, and the rewards contain an Ali-A Outfit and Ali-Tech Backbling, which can only be availed by winners of the cup who place amongst the given criteria.

Above are the ranking tiers for each region as to who will be rewarded with the skin and back bling. Each specific region will have its own different ranking tiers, which indirectly depend upon the number of active players.

However, players who score at least 8 points will receive the Ali-A Army emoticon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey With the launch of Fortnite v20.40, a new Ali-A themed Quest will become available until May 29 at 7:59 PM ET: Eliminate 15 opponents at the Ali-A Experience. (The map was recently updated to say 25 elims)



Players who complete this Quest will unlock the Ali-A Was Here Spray! With the launch of Fortnite v20.40, a new Ali-A themed Quest will become available until May 29 at 7:59 PM ET: Eliminate 15 opponents at the Ali-A Experience. (The map was recently updated to say 25 elims)Players who complete this Quest will unlock the Ali-A Was Here Spray! https://t.co/ei60igpAPw

Nonetheless, non-participants will also get a chance to receive a free Ali-A Was Here spray upon completing Quests on the Ali-A Experience island. The quests will be live with the final update of this season v20.40 and will be live until May 29 for loopers to complete.

As loopers get ready for the cup and the streamer's launch, they can hop into the Ali-A Experience and see the skin reveal for themselves on an exclusive creative Fortnite island made for the streamer.

However, fans are already jumping on into the experience. They are waiting with their V-Bucks, ready to cop the skin at the earliest.

History of Fortnite Icon Series skins

Despite several collaborations in the game, a revolutionary change took place when Epic decided to create Icon Series skins for its community of creators and bless them with their own in-game cosmetics.

In 2019, Ninja became the first-ever creator to get his skin in a video game. Succeeding him were Lachlan, Lazarbeam, Grefg, Loserfruit, and Chica.

Ever since then, the community has been hyped to see their favorite creators get their skins so they can celebrate the spirit of their content, fanbase, and much more. Icon Series skins have an entirely different player base who want to get their hands on all of the exclusive skins that the game will offer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar