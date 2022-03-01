Naomi Osaka to appear on Fortnite's Icon Series

Naomi Osaka will appear in the popular video game Fortnite with two different character skins.

The Japanese player will be in the game's next season, which makes its debut in March.

"1-of-1, and not even close to done! Thank you Fortnite for letting me tell my story in my own words," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

Naomi Osaka has said that her outfits in the game are inspired by the two cultures that she comes from and has grown up with, i.e. Japan and Haiti.

The 24-year-old's first outfit is a tennis-themed one which also has the Royale Racket Pickaxe. Her second outfit is called the Dark Priestess outfit, which pays tribute to her Haitian origins.

Osaka's outfits are the 23rd and 24th in Fortnite's Icon Series. A number of popular athletes have appeared in the series, including footballers Harry Kane and Marco Reus along with basketball icon LeBron James.

Osaka returned to action in 2022 after cutting her 2021 season short. The Japanese World No. 80 entered the Melbourne Summer Set 1 where she was top seed. The Japanese had to toil a bit but managed to win her first match of the tournament against Alize Cornet.

She then beat Maryna Zanevska and Andrea Petkovic to reach the semifinals of the tournament. However, Osaka pulled out of the match due to fitness reasons.

Osaka then entered the Australian Open and reached the third round following straight-set wins over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Madison Brengle. However, she lost to Amanda Anisimova in the round-of-32 despite having won the first set and having a match point in the final set.

Due to her early exit in Melbourne, Osaka's ranking fell to 85th in the world.

Naomi Osaka has received a wildcard for the Indian Wells Open

Osaka received a wildcard for the Indian Wells Masters, which she won in 2018.

"To return to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the place where I won my first big event, is special. It was special in 2018 and it will be special again this March."

The former World No. 1 has also received a wildcard for the Miami Masters. Osaka is currently ranked 80th in the world and will be keen to make a comeback this year. The Japenese will look to have a good run in both WTA 1000 tournaments this month to go higher up in the rankings. Given the level at which she is capable of performing, Osaka has a good chance of coming back to her best this year.

