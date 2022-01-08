Naomi Osaka pulls out of Melbourne Summer Set, says her body "got a shock" from playing intense matches on her return

Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Melbourne Summer Set on Saturday due to an abdominal injury. The former World No. 1 was scheduled to take on Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals of the competition.

Osaka wrote on Twitter that her body endured a "shock" after playing back-to-back matches following a prolonged hiatus from the sport.

"Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. Thank you for all the love this past week. I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you soon!"

The Melbourne Summer Set was Osaka's first competition since the US Open in September. Seeded No. 1, she started by defeating Alize Cornet in three sets. The Japanese followed it up with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over Maryna Zanevska to seal a place in the quarterfinals. Osaka then beat Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-5 before withdrawing from the tournament.

With the 24-year-old having pulled out, Kudermetova has received a bye to the final, where she will take on former World No. 1 Simona Halep.

Naomi Osaka on Australian Open entry list

Osaka could still compete in the Australian Open

There is still over a week left until the commencement of this year's Australian Open. Osaka has some time to rest and return to full fitness ahead of the Grand Slam.

The 24-year-old's name is on the official entry list for the Australian Open and many would be hoping to see her defend her title.

Interestingly, Osaka pulled out of warm-up tournaments before the 2020 US Open and last year's Australian Open. She went on to win both Grand Slams.

With Elena Rybakina through to the final of the Adelaide International, the Japanese will be seeded 13 at the Australian Open. This means she could face one of the top four seeds in the round of 16.

While Osaka did not face top-quality opponents in the Melbourne Summer Set, she will still be buoyed by the fact that she won three matches.

Edited by Arvind Sriram