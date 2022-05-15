Fortnite YouTuber 1v1's random strangers in public and stirs commotion

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world and is played by gamers from every continent. The servers spread across continents like North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania provide access to players across the globe to experience the game equally and test their skills against others.

However, Australia has some of the best Fortnite content creators like Lachlan and Lazarbeam. Out of those, one of the key pros the community adored and was the first Aussie YouTuber to have a Fortnite skin was Loserfruit. Her fun and outgoing, positive persona attracts people and they like to watch her content on YouTube.

Recently, Loserfruit went out in public to 1v1 random strangers in a game of Fortnite. The winner who beats her would get $100 in cash. Asus sponsored the video as she carried a couple of ROG laptops and some gear to set up a portable gaming setup across the malls, universities, and parks.

Fortnite YouTuber Loserfruit 1v1's strangers in public

Australian Fortnite YouTuber and pro-Loserfruit went out to the streets of Melbourne to find total strangers who can 1v1 her in a few games of Fortnite Creative. The games were played in the format of "First to..," and whoever gets to the goal first wins the 1v1 challenge.

Loserfruit setting up laptops near a park (Image via YouTube/Loserfruit)

At first, Loserfruit set up the laptops out near a park, where she came across a couple of strangers who knew how to play Fortnite. She set a goal of First to 3 and hence emerged victorious every single time.

Her skill with building and box fights was unmatched by her opponents until she set up a station at a university cafe and 1v1 students who were active gamers.

The university students did give her a tough fight (Image via YouTube/Loserfruit)

She first came across a player with his friends and challenged Loserfruit to a 1v1 battle. As soon as the high-intensity matches began, the room's energy created quite a commotion as more and more students joined in to watch and record their game. However, the YouTuber again turned victorious even though the student was close to a win.

Finally lost a $100 by playing 1v1 matches with No Builds (Image via YouTube/Loserfruit)

She finally decided that her next opponent would only have to eliminate her once and then he would get the $100. Turns out, the student did beat her and won the cash prize. Soon after that, a player requested Loserfruit to do the 1v1 battle in No Builds mode as he wasn't good at building. Accepting the challenge, she lost the battle, which resulted in the student winning $100.

She came across several first-timers who had never played the game before (Image via YouTube/Loserfruit)

Subsequently, she went inside a mall and found a streamer who hadn't played the game before but was good with his aim and gave her a tough battle to fight for. Unfortunately, he didn't grab the win, but Loserfruit appreciated his aim and desire to win.

Although the video turned out to be just another fun content YouTubers make, this might ignite several ideas for other content creators to go out and connect with their fan base in a unique way.

Edited by Srijan Sen