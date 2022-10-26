A leak from Kai Cenat's recent Valorant stream leads to woman allegedly facing online harassment

The most subscribed channel on Twitch right now, Kai Cenat, has been embroiled in controversy since his last stream where a woman's personal information and discord details were inadvertently leaked in front of thousands of viewers.

The incident occurred yesterday and gained a lot of traction within the community, as the woman in question made some racially charged remarks about the streamer.

"He is responsible for the lady getting harassed": Kai Cenat's leak starts debate about a streamer's responsibility towards community

Livestreaming while interacting with strangers may go awry, especially when the potential for harmful leaks is a real possibility.

That is exactly what happened when Twitch star Kai Cenat was streaming Valorant yesterday. The streamer came across a woman in the game and decided to share Discord details after some racially charged remarks were exchanged. After the woman sent him the details without realizing that he was streaming to thousands, Kai's audience started to spam her information in the chat.

Many felt that the woman was being racist against the streamer. However, this has allegedly led to another woman by the same name getting harassed on the internet. Redditor named RemiBleu posted some screenshots and a video of the woman who was mistaken for the racist person from the stream.

The screenshots, along with a clip of Kai Cenat leaking the details, have gone viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Unsurprisingly, many started weighing in on who was to blame for the harassment.

The fact that some in the community targeted the first person they could find online to match the description of the woman on stream has raised questions regarding the streamer's culpability.

In one of the threads, RemiBleu argues that Kai Cenat should have explicitly asked his audience to stop spamming the discord details in the chat. Regardless of how people see it, the primary event that led to the harassment originated on his stream and some felt that he should take responsibility for it. RemiBleu wrote:

"It does not matter if he did it on purpose or not because he is one of the biggest streamers on the platform with a huge following. He needs to be more mindful of the things he does. He is responsible for the lady I linked in the comment getting harassed."

More reactions to the harassment claims

The screenshots of the harassment received a universally negative response, with many deriding the harassers without impunity.

Redditors were divided on whether to blame Kai Cenat or not, with many saying he wasn't at fault and shouldn't be castigated for events out of his control. Others maintain that a streamer is responsible for the conduct displayed by their community.

Kai Cenat has enjoyed an incredibly successful year on Twitch, having climbed the streamer-ladder at exceptional speed. Within months, he had beaten top streamers such as xQc to become the most subscribed channel on the platform.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes