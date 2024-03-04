"Acting like a child": Viewers react after Vitaly gets pulled over for a prank involving drinking in a moving vehicle

Controversial prankster and Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is going viral once again after he got pulled over for pretending to drink "beer" in the back of a pickup truck while livestreaming. The content creator is known for pulling pranks in public and has collaborated with fellow YouTuber Roman Atwood on IRL streams over the past few days.

As announced by Zdorovetskiy, his latest livestream on Kick was to pretend to be drinking alcohol while driving around, specifically around the police. While sharing the link to his stream on X, he wrote:

"I’m Drinking Fake Beer While Driving By Cops! LIVE RN w/ @JoogSquad"

It appears that he got his wish of baiting the cops, as law enforcement officers detained the streamer for the stunt, eliciting various reactions from viewers. One X user called him out for not acting his age, writing:

"He's like 40 still acting like a child..."

Watch: Kick streamer Vitaly gets pulled over for prank involving drinking non-alcoholic beer

In the clip from his Kick stream, Vitaly and Roman Atwood can be seen using a fake beer bong contraption while sitting on the bed of a moving truck, and a police vehicle approaches them from behind. The former can be heard saying:

"Oh my god, f*ck. Am I going to jail with you?"

The streamer then asked the police officer why they were getting pulled over, to which the cop explained:

"You're drinking in the back of a truck while the vehicle is in operation."

Readers should note that the whole prank was about baiting law enforcement to respond, which is illegal. But the contentious IRL content creator continued feigning ignorance, saying:

"We're allowed to drink."

Soon afterward, Vitaly even laid down on the ground infront of the police car as part of the prank and, with his hands behind his back, kept begging the officer not to shoot him despite the policeman not being around him:

"Don't shoot, don't shoot. Don't shoot. Please don't f*cking shoot me bro! Please, please, please don't shoot me."

And as if it was not clear already that it was just a prank for content, he abruptly stood up and announced:

"Okay, that's a clip."

The whole incident has divided the internet, with many people supporting Vitaly while others criticized the Kick streamer for the shenanigans.

This is not the first time that the streamer has gotten in trouble. The US-based Russian content creator has made a name for himself for pulling pranks and has been arrested on multiple occasions for field-invading sports events such as the FIFA World Cup and climbing the Pyramids of Giza. So much so that when someone ran onto the field during the latest Superbowl, many immediately suspected Vitaly to be the culprit.